RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Most Big Rivers Conference boys’ basketball experts picked River Falls and Eau Claire North to battle it out for the BRC title this season. And while the Wildcats enter Friday night’s early-season matchup in River Falls with a loss compared to the undefeated Huskies, River Falls’ coach Zac Campbell is looking forward to the challenge.

“North is playing at a high level,” Campbell said. “They have the ability to space the floor with a lot of good shooters along with the game changing play of (Dalton) Banks, who is one of the best players in the state. It will be important for us to take control of the game early and maintain poise when North makes runs at us.”

Banks, the reigning BRC Player of the Year, is coming off a 30-point, 13-rebound, 7 assist night against Hudson in the Huskies’ 75-51 victory over the Raiders Friday, Dec. 13. That’s the same Hudson team that handed River Falls its only loss of the season so far, 59-47, a week earlier.

But the Wildcats are coming off a 55-52 victory at Menomonie last Friday to even their BRC record at 1-1. And Campbell said pulling out a conference win in a hostile environment despite not playing their best shows what the Cats are capable of.

“This was a quality win for our team,” he said. “Menomonie is going to beat some quality teams this year, and playing in their hostile environment is never easy.”

The Wildcats trailed by one with four minutes remaining but outscored the Mustangs by seven down the stretch until a late Menomonie three-pointer made the final 55-52. Despite some turnovers and missed free throws late, Campbell said the Wildcats maintained enough poise to pull out the win.

“You cannot state how difficult it is to do that in crunch time on the road in our conference,” he said. “It was good to see the boys respond positively after missed shots from the foul line and throwing the ball away a couple of times.”

Zac Johnson led the Wildcats with 23 points and Mike Johnson scored 10 while Payton Flood had eight points and seven rebounds. River Falls shot an even 50 percent from the field and went to the free throw line 22 times compared to Menomonie’s five attempts.

“I was very happy with our interior play in defending without fouling, while attacking the rim,” Campbell said. “We still have a lot of minds moving too fast on the court, which attributes to our high turnover number as well as our low three point percentage so far. But experiencing this late game success hopefully translates to more confidence on the court as we certainly are capable of playing with better balance and shooting the ball at a higher clip.”

Friday’s showdown with the Huskies tips off at 7 p.m. in River Falls, and Campbell said the Wildcats will have to be at the top of their game.

“Playing in character, with confidence, will play a major role in Friday night’s result,” he said.