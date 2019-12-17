The New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central boys share the Middle Border Conference basketball lead after all three teams earned hard-fought victories on Tuesday.

None was tougher than the battle between the defending MBC champions, when New Richmond went to Prescott. This game supplied a year’s worth of offensive fireworks. Prescott led 50-48 at halftime, but the Tigers rode a tough defensive effort to win 92-81.

Somerset made its home debut for the 2019-20 a success by defeating Osceola, 59-39. St. Croix Central also was victorious at home, defeating Ellsworth, 58-46.

New Richmond win

The long-awaited clash between the defending champions lived up to all the advanced billing. Tiger coach Rick Montreal said he didn’t remember any of his teams scoring that many points in his New Richmond tenure.

Prescott had an outstanding offensive showing in the first half. Jacob Doffing scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half. Doffing, Parker Nielsen and Mason Holte combined for 48 of the Cardinals’ 50 points in the first half.

Montreal said the big change in the second half was an upturn in the Tigers’ defense. The Tigers made some changes which made it tougher to get the ball to Doffing on the low block.

“What flipped the game was we were able to get some stops,” Montreal said, after the teams traded hoops for the first three quarters of the game.

The Tigers got stops, but their offense was rarely stopped. The Tigers had excellent balance, which included 12 3-pointers. The Tigers also hit 14 of their 16 free throws.

Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 20 points, C.J. Campbell finished with 20 and Jack Stuedemann with 19. Montreal was complimentary of the Tigers’ two-man post rotation of Tim Salmon and Cooper Eral. They combined for 16 points.

Montreal said this game fortifies the belief in the Tigers’ long-term goals for the season.

“That's the level of play we hoped for from the start that will allow us to play with anybody,” he said.

The Tigers are back in action Friday when they play at Amery.

Somerset win

The Somerset boys were on the attack from the start, offensively and defensively, in Tuesday’s 59-39 win over Osceola.

Somerset’s full-court pressure had the Osceola ballhandlers scrambling from the start. The Spartans were just as successful offensively in the second half. The Spartans were able to drive to the basket on a regular basis. By halftime, the Spartans were in full control, leading 34-15.

Osceola used its height advantage to cut Somerset’s lead to 13 five minutes into the second half. The Spartans returned to the press and had the lead back as high as 26.

Somerset coach Troy Wink said there wasn’t one player who stood out offensively for the Spartans because the tem put together such a balanced effort. Trae Kreibich led the team with 13 points and Ty Madden scored 12 points. Melvin Ortiz had a strong first half, scoring all 10 of his points before the break. Tate Pitcher also scored 10 points and Jackson Cook scored 10 points.

The 3-0 MBC start is a huge step for the Spartan program because the team has not started out among the conference leaders in a number of years.

Because Somerset plays three games in four days, the coaches got the reserves plenty of game time on Tuesday. The Spartans play a non-conference game at Unity on Thursday before hosting Prescott on Friday.

St. Croix Central win

Central improved to 4-0 for the season and 3-0 in the MBC with Tuesday’s win. It wasn’t the Panthers’ slickest offensive night, but the reliability of the team’s defense is becoming the team’s trademark.

The Panthers struggled in the first minutes with turnovers, not getting a shot in their first three possessions. The offense was able to do enough to hold a 24-19 at halftime.

The turnover problems arose for Central again to start the second half, with Ellsworth starting quickly to take a 25-24 lead. It was Ellsworth’s last lead. Central used balanced offense to gradually take control.

Kelson Klin led the Panthers with 16 points. Senior Trevor Kopacz had his best offensive night of the season, scoring 14 points, which included several key shots in the second half. Colin Hackbarth scored 10 points and Gabe Siler finished with eight points.

Central coach Randy Jordan said one of the defensive highlights was the play of Jackson Pettit. He was responsible for limiting Ellsworth’s leading scorer to seven points.

The Panthers now begin their holiday break. They don’t play again until Friday, Dec. 27, when they face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the opening round of the La Crosse Aquinas tournament. Jordan said the coaches hope to install several new aspects of the offense in the 10-day break. Jordan said the biggest thing he hopes to see after the break is the players showing more confidence in their offensive abilities.