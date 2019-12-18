The New Richmond girls basketball team achieved one of its biggest wins in a number of years on Tuesday, knocking off Big Rivers Conference power Hudson 41-35 at the New Richmond High School gym.

The Tiger girls improved to 6-1 with the victory. Tiger coach Chad Eggert said he thought Hudson was a better team than La Crosse Central, the team that delivered the Tigers’ first loss of the season on Saturday.

It took a major comeback in the second half for the Tigers to defeat Hudson. The Tigers struggled to hit shots for much of the game, particularly at the start, where they fell behind 9-0. While the offense hasn’t found its consistency yet, the defense certainly has become a source of strength for the Tigers. With tough defense, they were able to draw close at halftime, trailing 17-16.

The second half was a battle. Hudson broke a 32-32 tie with a 3-pointer. The Tigers then tied the score on a hoop and a free throw from Jessica Hagman. That was the start of a 9-0 run for the Tigers, with Hagman going 6-6 from the line to supply the rest of that surge in the final minutes of the game. Those were the final nine points of the game.

Hagman received heavy defensive coverage throughout the game. While she was limited to one field goal, she went 13-16 from the line to finish with a game-high 15 points.

Eggert said the Tigers also had one player they were focusing their defensive attention toward, 6-2 Hudson center Audrey Hatfield. Eggert said Audrey Feuerer and Leah DeYoung did an outstanding job of defending Hatfield by denying passes from reaching her. Hatfield was limited to four points. Hatfield scored in double figures in each of Hudson’s previous six games.

Eggert said the Tigers showed discipline while playing effective defense. The Tigers only were called for two fouls in the second half and they limited Hudson to four free throws in the game.

DeYoung and Barb Kling hit key shots in the second half for the Tigers. Kling finished with eight points and DeYoung with seven points.

The Tigers complete the 2019 portion of their schedule on Friday when they play at Ellsworth.