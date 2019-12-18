RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- One-third of the way through the Big Rivers Conference season, the River Falls girls’ basketball team is all alone atop the conference standings.

The Wildcats won their fifth game in a row Tuesday night, Dec. 17, with a gritty 41-39 victory over Rice Lake to improve to 6-2 overall, 4-0 in the BRC, one game ahead of Chippewa Falls.

After trailing by seven on two occasions early in the second half, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run to open up a 38-32 lead with just under six minutes remaining before needing some big defensive plays to hold on for the win.

River Falls led by two, 18-16, at the break and the score was tied 22-22 early in the second half before Rice Lake went on a 7-0 run. The Warriors led 31-24 six minutes into the half before a steal by Taylor Kasten led to a Taylor Weick 3-pointer at the other end and Abby Doerre found sister Maddy off an inbounds pass to cut the gap to two.

Abby Doerre came up with a steal on the Warriors’ ensuing possession and Kyle Strop scored on a put-back to tie the score before Jordan Szymanski came up with a loose ball at the other end and dished to Abby Doerre, who found Strop for a layup to give the Cats their first lead since the break, 33-31, at the 8 minute mark.

Another 3-pointer by Weick and a baseline drive by Maddy Doerre put the Wildcats up by six, 38-32, with six minutes remaining but Rice Lake wouldn’t go away and scored three straight baskets to make it a one-point game, 38-37.

After a Kasten layup, Rice Lake answered with a pair of free throws with 1:20 left to keep it a one-point game. The Wildcats came up empty on the ensuing possession and Weick came up with a big rebound after a Warrior miss before Strop was fouled and hit one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to give the Cats a 41-39 lead.

Rice Lake had two chances in the closing seconds but a 3-point attempt was off the mark, and after the Warriors grabbed the rebound their shot from the elbow bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Abby Doerre lead the Cats with 12 points and Strop scored 10 while Kasten finished with eight.

The Cats have a string of three non conference games coming up, beginning with a home game at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at UW-River Falls’ Don Page Arena. They don’t return to action until a road game at New Richmond Monday, Jan. 6 before hosting Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, Jan. 7.