The Prescott (4-1, 1-1 Middle Border Conference) boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night at home to the New Richmond Tigers (3-1, 2-0 MBC) 92-81. The Cardinals led 50-48 at halftime after what head coach Nick Johnson described as a back-and-forth battle, but were outscored by the Tigers by 13 at halftime after New Richmond “controlled the entire second half.”

“We couldn’t get stops and had a very hard time scoring against them. We got very careless with the ball and gave up way too many easy baskets,” Johnson said. “I give New Richmond credit, I thought they played very well. We need to understand how important every possession is on both ends of the floor.”

Jacob Doffing led the Cardinals with a double-double with 30 points on 10 of 14 from the field, 7-for-7 from the free-throw line and 10 rebounds. Parker Nielsen had 25 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Mason Holte added 15 points and eight rebounds. As a team, Prescott shot 8-for-26 from the 3-point line and had 14 turnovers.

Prescott travels to Somerset (4-1, 3-0 MBC) on Friday and then plays in a holiday tournament at Hastings Dec. 27-28.

Durand 62, Spring Valley 54

The Spring Valley Cardinals (3-1, 0-1 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) lost at Durand (4-0, 2-0 DSC) Tuesday 62-54. The Cardinals trailed by 20 points at halftime before making a comeback but ultimately fell short.

Spring Valley had three players score in double-digits, led by a great shooting effort from Tyler Bowman. Bowman scored 23 points on 7 of 8 from the field including a perfect 5-for-5 performance from 3-point range and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Trevor Stangl added 14 points and was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers. Aaron Borgerding contributed 10 points. As a team, the Cardinals shot 10-for-20 from beyond the arc.

Spring Valley goes to Elk Mound (0-4, 0-1 DSC) on Friday.

SCC 58, Ellsworth 46

The Ellsworth Panthers (1-3, 0-2 MBC) traveled to St. Croix Central on Tuesday and lost 58-46. It was a low-scoring first half as Ellsworth trailed 24-19 and SCC extended their lead in the second half.

Only two players – Ivan Mendez and Jack Janke – scored in double-digits for Ellsworth. Mendez led the team with 16 points on 7-for-11 from the field along with eight rebounds. Janke scored 10 points and was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line with seven rebounds. Mason Anderson added seven points and eight rebounds while Shane Lange contributed six points and five assists.

Ellsworth continues a four-game road trip that lasts into the new year on Friday when they travel to Baldwin-Woodville (2-3, 1-2 MBC). They then go to Glenwood City (0-4,0-1 DSC) on Dec. 27.