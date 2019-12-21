The St. Croix Central boys improved to 4-0 for the basketball season and 3-0 in the Middle Border Conference with last Tuesday’s win over Ellsworth. It wasn’t the Panthers’ slickest offensive night, but the reliability of the team’s defense is becoming the team’s trademark.

Central’s Panthers struggled in the first minutes with turnovers, not getting a shot in their first three possessions. The offense was able to do enough to hold a 24-19 at halftime.

The turnover problems arose for Central again to start the second half, with Ellsworth starting quickly to take a 25-24 lead. It was Ellsworth’s last lead. Central used balanced offense to gradually take control.

Kelson Klin led the Panthers with 16 points. Senior Trevor Kopacz had his best offensive night of the season, scoring 14 points, which included several key shots in the second half. Colin Hackbarth scored 10 points and Gabe Siler finished with eight points.

Central coach Randy Jordan said one of the defensive highlights was the play of Jackson Pettit. He was responsible for limiting Ellsworth’s leading scorer to seven points.

The Central boys now begin their holiday break. They don’t play again until Friday, Dec. 27, when they face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the opening round of the La Crosse Aquinas tournament. Jordan said the coaches hope to install several new aspects of the offense in the 10-day break. Jordan said the biggest thing he hopes to see after the break is the players showing more confidence in their offensive abilities.