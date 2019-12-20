The 2019-2020 Hastings Raiders boys’ basketball team is as fun a team as you will find in the state of Minnesota this year. Their pace will leave you breathless just watching and boy do they put up points when clicking. However, their margin of error in order to consistently win games this year is also razor thin. That’s not a bad thing necessarily, but it is a reality that they must adapt to.

The Raiders are not a team with much height or outrageous jumping ability, but they do have quite a few tough guards. They’re not the fastest team but will still push the ball up the court relentlessly and want to have as many possessions as possible. They want to generate offense through defense, but are not a team that will pressure the ball for 36 minutes a game so they pick their spots. They have plenty of good shooters but teams that shoot a lot of 3-pointers also experience plenty of variance.

In short, it all comes down to execution for the Raiders, a point that head coach Chad Feikema has emphasized relentlessly in the first few weeks of the season as his team boasts a 2-3 record heading into the holidays.

When Hastings is playing close to their best, they battle on the boards despite their height disadvantage and are able to force turnovers in the half court. From there they can get out in transition and players like Devon Haraldson, Colby Zak and Izzy Arnold can finish at the basket, or Evan McGinnis, Trey Swanson and Japhe Gudissa hit open 3-pointers. The results are high-scoring wins over Kasson-Mantorville (72-66) and Park of Cottage Grove (99-98), or just plain entertaining games like the close loss to Hudson (Wis.) 75-72.

But when their opponents are able to control the boards, have good transition defense and Hastings is unable to execute in the half-court, they get losses like their two last week against Eagan (70-33) and Apple Valley (71-57).

Against the Hudson Raiders on Tuesday night, both teams were even in the first half. However, Hudson was able to establish a quick lead early in the second half and hold off a Hastings comeback to win.

“I don’t think it was a little flat, but some of the adjustments we talked about at halftime weren’t immediately evident,” Feikema said about the start of the second half. “One of the big ones, which played out throughout the game and never really got remedied and is going to be an issue for us all season is defensive rebounding, getting the ball back. We need to do a better job of seeking the contact and being physical in the box out, we need to be better at that but even when we did a lot of times we were getting out-jumped.”

In many ways, Hudson was both a bad and good match-up for Hastings. The two teams were similar in that that they like to play in transition, so Hastings did not have to worry about getting into a slog of a half-court game. However, while not extremely tall, Hudson did prove to be stronger than Hastings.

“Another thing we talked about at halftime, among others, was to not let the ball get caught in the post when they dove into the post, as easily as they did. We wanted to front that and not allow that pass to be caught,” Feikema said. “We had some switching that would take place depending on how the cut was made, but even when we switched we should have been in position to get front and we didn’t consistently.”

When Hudson was able to get the ball in the post, the result was often a layup due to that strength disadvantage. Despite the final result, Feikema said that it was the best his team has executed in the half-court all year and was a drastic improvement over their performances against Park and Apple Valley.

“Both of those teams did a good job in defensive transition, didn’t allow us to get out in transition, and then our half-court execution wasn’t very good,” he said. “So our point of emphasis coming out of last week was our half-court execution and we made some adjustments to what we want to do.”

“We’ve had teams in the past that could run a lot of different things, this team has fewer things in the playbook right now than any team I’ve had since 2013,” Feikema added. “We were struggling to execute the few things we had, so yesterday we really went to work on that and I thought our execution in that regard was a lot better tonight.”

Despite falling behind by double-digits in the second half against Hudson, Hastings was patient and when the time was right instituted a full-court press that Hudson had no answer for. Feikema compared their press to a knockout punch, saying it’s not necessarily something they can sustain for a long time and has to be timed just right. But when they do apply the pressure, they are usually successful in giving the other team fits and getting right back into the game.

Senior Colby Zak had a breakout game for Hastings, scoring a team-high 23 points and doing most of his damage at the rim in transition. Feikema said it was his best game of the season and he hopes that Zak can deliver at that level more consistently. He also singled out junior Evan McGinnis, a sharpshooter who hit three 3-pointers for Hastings and will hopefully provide yet another consistent shooting threat. Another standout was junior Japhe Gudissa, who scored 14 points in the second half as part of Hastings’ comeback.

Hastings plays at North St. Paul on Friday, Dec. 20, and then hosts their holiday tournament Dec. 27-28. What’s the next step the Raiders need to take as they head into the holidays?

“We need to keep eliminating mistakes and we have to get the ball back when we have a chance. For us to out-rebound opponents isn’t something that’s going to consistently happen just for who we are. But when we have the chance to get it, we have to get it back more than we are,” Feikema said after the Hudson game. “For us to take another step, that’s going to be a big key. I thought we eliminated a lot of mistakes tonight relative to our games last week, but we’re going to have to be as close to perfect as we can in terms of making mistakes.”