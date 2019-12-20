Both Somerset basketball teams ran up against opponents on Thursday that took the Spartans out of their games. Somerset’s boys suffered a non-conference loss at Unity on Thursday. The Spartan girls were defeated by Prescott in a Middle Border Conference clash.

Somerset girls

The Spartans fell to 2-2 in the MBC on Thursday with their 65-37 loss at Prescott. Prescott is one of the two unbeaten teams in the conference, along with New Richmond.

This was a game where both teams were far better defensively than offensively. Prescott’s defense was incredibly active. The Cardinals forced Somerset into 44 turnovers, with 31 of them coming on steals. The results could have been much worse for the Spartans. The Somerset coaches drilled all week on having the girls convert back to defense quickly, which prevented Prescott from doing more damage in the transition game.

“The defense we played was fantastic,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg. “We put forward the best defensive effort we could against a team the caliber of Prescott.”

The Spartans had their hands full trying to stop Prescott leading scorer Isabella Lenz. She finished the game with 26 points and eight steals.

Somerset trailed 30-11 at halftime, but the Spartans were more successful in the second half. Lindenberg said guards McKenzie Leccia and Rachel Gaikowski began to handle the pressure better and Leccia was making some nice moves to the basket. She led the Spartans with nine points and four rebounds and she also contributed seven rebounds.

Dani Schachtner stood tall in the post, gathering 15 rebounds to go with her eight points. Heather Gaikowski contributed nine rebounds.

The Spartans don’t play again until Friday, Jan. 3, when they travel to St. Croix Central, which lost to Amery 51-8 on Thursday. Lindenberg said his goal for the holiday practices is to get the Spartans as much work as possible against full court pressure. He said he’s looking for Spartan alumni to come to practices, distinctly for the purpose of having them run presses against the current team.

Spartan boys

When the Spartans traveled to Unity on Thursday, they faced a tall, athletic team that forced them out of their offensive attack. That’s good practice, because the Spartans will face another team like that on Friday when they host Prescott.

Unity jumped to a 9-0 lead and the Spartans were playing the comeback game the rest of the night in the 52-39 loss.

Unity played a 2-3 zone which the Eagles extended to put pressure on Somerset’s perimeter shooters. Somerset went 3 of 15 on its 3-point attempts.

After the slow start, the Spartans made a charge late in the first half. Trae Kreibich hit a pair of threes that cut the margin to 21-18. In the final seconds, Somerset missed a layup. Unity rushed the ball up the court and hit a 3-pointer to end the half. Somerset coach Troy Wink said he thought that stretch was the turning point, saying the Spartans didn’t have the same fire when the second half started.

Jackson Cook and Ty Madden led the Spartans by scoring 11 points each. Wink said they were both successful because they attacked the creases in the Unity zone to create shots.

Unity has two starters who stand 6 feet, 6 inches tall. Somerset doesn’t have anyone near that height. Wink said Mason Cook and Ben Rybacki played gutty defense in the post to neutralize Unity’s post height advantage.