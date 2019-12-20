The Elmwood/Plum City (3-3, 2-2 Dunn St. Croix) girls’ basketball team held off a late comeback by the Spring Valley (1-5, 0-4 DSC) Cardinals Thursday night in Spring Valley and won 50-41. The Wolves led 29-18 at halftime and seemed to be in full control of the game heading into the second half. However, the Cardinals found a spark as the game wore on and would not go away. They cut EPC’s lead to single digits several times and got as close as seven points, but could not fully close the gap.

Elmwood/Plum City controlled the first half, led by sophomore Maggie Glaus who was on fire from the mid-range. She scored 15 points in the first half on short, 6-8 feet jumpers. On the other hand, Spring Valley was cold shooting until the final minutes of the half, including 6-for-15 from the free-throw line.

Spring Valley played much of the first half in a 1-3-1 zone which gave the Wolves plenty of trouble early on.

“Only once and it was kind of tough for them to figure out what we wanted to do with that,” said EPC head coach Shaughn Laehn about how much his team had seen a 1-3-1. “We don’t recognize that stuff yet, that comes with the not so much varsity experience, hopefully we’ll get better at identifying it and know what to do when we see it without having to call a timeout and totally regroup.”

The second half was back-and-forth as Spring Valley began to figure out some things offensively, the highlight of which were entry passes to the mid-or-high post to junior Kyra Schilling. She had the space to take short jumpers or attack the basket and went 8-for-13 from the free-throw line in the second half. Schilling scored 14 of Spring Valley’s 23 second-half points.

As the game drew to a close, Spring Valley began to full-court press and the Wolves’ two ball-handlers – seniors Katie Feuker and Kendra Kern – made all the difference breaking it and going to the free-throw line. Feuker made a couple key free throws in the final minute to help EPC hold on.

“Those two are the ones who have the most experience so it’s a good thing they’re in that spot and they’re able to come through,” Laehn said about his two senior leaders. “We were successful more than we weren’t on it (the press break) so that was good. I still think that we turn it over way too many times on that, but they’re learning from each one I hope.”

In the end, what kept the game close in the second half besides Spring Valley’s improved play was EPC’s inability to make shots. They made only five field goals in the second half but were 10-for-17 from the free-throw line.

“We had lots and lots of open shots, so I think that to be honest with you, we haven’t been in the position much in the last year-plus to be in the position to win a game,” Laehn said. “So sometimes I think the collar gets a little tight when we can put the game away. We just haven’t been able to make those shots, a little pressure on us, we’re not used to being in the spot where if we make these shots we’re going to win this game.”

It was not the cleanest game by any means as both teams combined for close to, if not over, 50 fouls. The two teams also combined for just 11 field goals in the entire second half. Spring Valley was 18-for-37 from the free-throw line for the game, under 50%, while EPC was not much better at 18-for-31.

Glaus led all scorers with 18 points and also had a double-double with 11 rebounds while Feuker had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. For Spring Valley, Schilling led with 15 points while senior Alyxis Johansen added 13 points.

Elmwood/Plum City next plays on Friday, Dec. 27, at home against Independence (3-4, 1-2 Dairyland). They then play after the new year. Spring Valley is not back in action again until Friday, Jan. 3, when they travel to Ellsworth (2-3, 1-2 Middle Border).

Area scores

The Prescott Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 MBC) had no trouble with the Somerset Spartans (3-4, 2-2 MBC) Thursday night in Prescott. The Cardinals boasted a 19-point lead at halftime and continued to extend that lead in the second half on their way to a 65-37 win. They held the Spartans to just 11 first-half points which helped put the game away early.

Prescott was led by junior Isabella Lenz who scored 26 points on 10 of 26 from the field and 3-for-10 from 3-point range. She also added seven rebounds and eight steals. Fellow junior Nicole Dalman added 12 points and seven rebounds while senior Ashley Rieken contributed nine points and five assists.

Prescott next plays after the new year on Friday, Jan. 3, at home against Baldwin-Woodville (2-6, 1-3 MBC).