In terms of collective success, it’s hard to remember a night where the New Richmond basketball teams were both so impressive.

The Tiger boys went to Amery and put up one of the most dominant defensive efforts in decades, defeating the Warriors, 69-12. The Tiger girls also let their defense set the tone of the game, winning at Ellsworth 74-44.

New Richmond boys

Since the days that they used peach baskets for hoops, that may be how long it has been since the Tiger boys held an opponent to 12 points in a game.

With a win at Prescott on Tuesday, then this defensive gem, this was a week that will rank among the best in years for the Tigers. The message from Coach Rick Montreal to his players was to appreciate the performances of the week.

The Tigers didn’t have the fastest start on Friday. They hit two 3-pointers to lead 6-0, then Amery cut the margin to 8-4. The Tiger defense then put together an incredible run of success. By halftime, the lead stood at 44-6.

The reserves played much of the second half, but kept up the defensive intensity to hold Amery to six points in each half.

“It would be hard to imagine this game going any better,” Montreal said. “We played at such a high standard of defense.

Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 17 points and seven assists. Jacob Parent scored 13 and Cooper Eral finished with 11.

The Tigers are entered in a holiday tournament for the first time in several years next week. They will be playing in Rochester, Minn., competing in the same tournament the Tiger hockey team is part of annually. The basketball team will face Woodbury in the opening round of the Rotary Holiday Classic at noon on Friday, Dec. 27.

New Richmond girls

The Tigers head into the holiday break with a 7-1 record after Friday’s win at Ellsworth.

Ellsworth has two prolific scorers in Kaitlyn Nugent and Autumn Earney. The Tigers made sure neither of them was able to get any clear looks at the basket.

“We put Barb (Kling) and Leah (DeYoung) on their two best players and they did a phenomenal job,” said Tiger coach Chad Eggert.

The defense has been the tone setter in nearly every game for the Tigers. The defense created several early steals to cut short Ellsworth’s scoring chances. The Tiger offense also did its part on Friday. By hitting some early shots, the Tigers were able to create separation in the opening minutes. They continued to build that margin, which stood at 40-18 at halftime.

Eggert said that with no school on Friday, he was worried about how the team would start the game. He said the girls quickly showed he had nothing to worry about.

Senior Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 18 points and freshman Brooke Blaszczyk scored 13 points. Kling, Gabrielle Aune and Taylor Berquam each finished with eight points.

The Tigers lead the MBC with a 5-0 record. Eggert said he’s giving the girls a week off for the holidays. He said the Tigers face some of their toughest opponents when they come out of the break, so intensity in practice will be expected when the team returns to action.