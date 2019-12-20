The first third of the season is over for the Somerset boys’ basketball team and it goes down as a win.

The Spartans finished the 2019 portion of their season on Friday with a 79-52 loss against Prescott. It was the first loss for Somerset in Middle Border Conference play, leaving them at 3-1.

Somerset coach Troy Wink said he views each basketball season in three parts, the part before Christmas, the rest of the regular season, and the post-season. The Spartans finished the 2019 portion at 4-3.

“We had a very good first part of the season, with five of the seven games being on the road,” Wink said.

Two of the three losses came on consecutive nights against Unity Thursday and Prescott on Friday. The losses came against the two tallest teams the Spartans have faced all season. Prescott presents a problem because it has two outstanding scorers in Parker Nielsen and Jared Doffing, both who have excellent size along with scoring ability. Nielsen scored 22 on Friday and Doffing finished with 21 points.

Somerset led in the early stages of the game. Prescott started in a man-to-man defense and the Spartans were able to get some good looks, building a 14-8 lead. Prescott then switched to a 1-3-1 zone and Somerset struggled to score through the rest of the first half. At halftime, Prescott led 46-24.

Jack Cook led the Spartans with 13 points on Friday and Melvin Ortiz ended with 10 points. Wink said in the Spartans’ wins, they’ve had four or more players score in double figures, but that total has tailed off in the recent losses.

The Spartans don’t play again until Friday, Jan. 3, when they host Grantsburg in a non-conference win. Wink said the December part of the season was a grind with seven games already done. They’ll practice four times over the holiday break.

“We’ll focus on all the things we’ve been making mental notes about,” Wink said about the practice plans for the break.