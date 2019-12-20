It has been almost two years after my last column about adding a shot clock to high school and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is still reluctant to make the leap. The MSHSL heard a proposal to add a 35-second shot clock to all classes of boys’ and girls’ basketball at the varsity level back in May but voted down the measure in early June.

Adding a shot clock to high school basketball is a trend that continues to grow nation-wide. Back in March of 2018, only eight states instituted an official shot clock – Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Washington, New York, California, North Dakota and South Dakota – but that number has grown to include Wisconsin while other states, such as Texas, are experimenting with it.

Today’s style of basketball, which filters down from the NBA and NCAA into the AAU circuits and high school levels, is drastically different than even a decade ago. The games are faster, more physical and less methodical.

Such a tactic is most often used to take the last shot in a quarter or half, or when a team is drastically over matched and wants to keep the game close. With quarters, the result is losing a minute of play each of the first three quarters, or at minimum three minutes a game, with no action. It is less pronounced with halves, but the real problem is the last scenario.

Overmatched teams hold the ball for minutes at a time to artificially keep the score down and give themselves a chance at the end of the game. It is a boring way to play, and not pleasing to watch for fans, but the real harm is to the players themselves. It is a lazy tactic used by coaches who cannot prepare their teams well enough and the players learn nothing by employing it. They do not learn how to play against better talent, to fight through adversity or the reality of accepting defeat but giving their best anyways.

A recent example of this is the game between the Marshall and Waseca girls in March of 2018, which ended with a 17-4 Waseca victory. Marshall attempted just nine shots in the game and at one point held the ball for eight minutes, which Waseca was fine with. Waseca led 9-0 with just seconds remaining in the first half before Marshall scored.

Main opponents of adding the shot clock in general cite three main issues: logistics (money, personnel, training), philosophy (high school basketball does not need to emulate professional or college, or shouldn’t) and adopting it adversely affects National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

The current estimate to install a shot clock is about $2,000-$2,500, not including training people to run it or the cost of an extra person helping run it. Well plenty of states have been able to deal with the logistical concerns including even the smallest schools in the Dakotas. Whether or not high school basketball should emulate the collegiate or professional levels is moot because it is already happening via its own players. As a side note, there is a shot clock even at youth levels internationally and basketball overseas is known for its focus on fundamentals.

Finally, instituting a shot clock only affects athletic associations’ voting rights in the NFHS.

Currently, MSHSL rules allow for high school teams to play with a shot clock, but both teams must agree to its use, officials must be notified ahead of time and the school must have the infrastructure already in place for the shot clock.

It is time that Minnesota embraced the modern game of basketball, stopped bailing out lazy coaches by allowing them to use nuclear tactics to try and win games and encourage its players to actually play the game, win or lose. In a 2018 survey of boys’ basketball coaches, an overwhelming majority favored instituting a shot clock. A 2017 survey of girls’ coaches showed 64% of coaches favored it. So it’s up to administrations and the MSHSL to get things done. It’s well past time to institute a shot clock in Minnesota high school basketball.

