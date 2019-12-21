RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls boys’ basketball coach Zac Campbell had a simple message after the Wildcats lost to Eau Claire North 78-56 at home Friday night, Dec 20, to slip to 1-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, 3-2 overall.

Relax.

Campbell said the Cats can’t be concerned about numbers or records or standings this early in the season. It’s all about moving forward.

“We need to worry about us at practice on Monday,” Campbell said. “That’s the most important thing for us. This team will be fine. It’s not happening as fast as everyone would love for it to happen, and it’s not happening as fast as I would like it to happen, but we’re going to get there.”

The Wildcats and Huskies, preseason favorites to contend for the BRC tite, went toe-to-toe through most of the first half before Eau Claire North opened up a 36-29 lead at the break. The closest the Cats got in the second half was within five, 38-33, early, before North pulled away.

“I really thought there was a two to three minute segment where we didn’t get to a loose ball in front of the bench, and then they came down and hit a shot and made a hustle play on us that was a momentum play, and right after that we missed a free throw block-out that resulted in three points for them,” Campbell noted. “After that we missed a couple of assignments defensively that resulted in a 3-pointer from the corner and it went from a ballgame to out of our zone in a hurry.”

Reining BRC Player of the Year Dalton Banks did much of the damage for the Huskies in the second half, hitting back-to-back baskets to give North a 10-point lead, 46-36, four minutes into the second half on his way to a 24-point night.

“He’s a heck of a player and made some good reads,” Campbell said about Banks. “That’s when the game got away. We missed some hustle plays and then we had to get out of who we were.”

Banks also dished out eight assists and came up with five steals to help the Huskies improve to 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the BRC.

Banks was one of four Huskies in double figures in scoring including Luke Warren, who made four of his six 3-pointers in the first half on his way to a 20-point night.

JT Dougherty led the Wildcats with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Zac Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds while Mike Johnson contributed 10 points.

Despite the double-digit loss, Campbell said it wasn’t all bad for the Wildcats.

“Offensively tonight, we were as good as we’ve been all year,” he said. “We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we would have liked. But in terms of quality of action and quality of shots, we’ve been trying to find that all of December and it’s definitely coming around.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Wildcats with games against Xavier (5-1) and Brown Deer (6-2) coming up at the Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout Dec. 27-28 at Concordia University in Mequon. But Campbell said all the Cats can do is keep chipping away.

“We didn’t step backwards tonight,” he said. “I know the scoreboard doesn’t indicate that. But that’s a very good team and we had to get out of our identity and they took advantage of it late. We just have to keep chipping away.”