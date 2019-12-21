HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ basketball team is still looking for consistency after two different outcomes on the road last week.

The Raiders scored a season-low 35 points in a 41-35 non conference loss at New Richmond Tuesday, Dec. 17. They increased that point total by one three nights later in a Big Rivers Conference game at Chippewa Falls, but it was enough to defeat the Cardinals 36-35.

Hudson made six more field goals than the Tigers Tuesday in New Richmond, but the home team went 14 of 18 from the free throw line while the Raiders were just 2 of 4.

The Raiders scored the first nine points of the game but the Tigers pulled to within one, 17-16, at halftime. The score remained close in the second half and Kira Young hit a 3-pointer for the Raiders to snap a 32-32 tie but New Richmond scored the final nine points of the game to pull out the 41-35 win.

Grace Johnson registered 10 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in the loss while Young finished with eight boards.

Friday night at Chippewa Falls Sophia Jonas was the lone Raider in double figures with 11 points but the Raider defense played well enough to keep the Cardinals at bay in a 36-35 win. Audrey Hatfield added nine points in the win while Grace O’Brien and Livi Boily contributed six each.

The Raiders, now 5-4 overall, 2-1 in the BRC, will play in a holiday tournament in Marshfield Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.