HUDSON, Wis.-- Since being handed its first loss of the season by Big Rivers Conference leading Eau Claire North two weeks ago, the Raider boys’ basketball team has responded with a pair of wins to improve to 5-1 overall.

Hudson had to hold off Hastings for a 75-72 victory in Hastings Tuesday, Dec. 17, before posting a 63-61 overtime win against Chippewa Falls Friday night, Dec. 20.

Hudson led by double-digits in both games before pulling out wins at the end.

Luke Healy led three Raiders in double digits at Hastings with 21 points while Carter Herink scored 20 and Charlie Neuenschwander added 14.

Friday at home against Chippewa Falls, Hudson led 33-19 at the break before the Cardinals chipped away and got a fast break layup with two seconds left to tie the score 50-50 and force overtime. But Healy scored 10 of his 20 points in the extra session, including two free throws with 3:15 left to give the Raiders the lead for good.

Neuenschwander contributed 18 points as Hudson improved to 2-1 in the BRC.

Next up for Hudson is a road game in Schofield against D.C. Everest Saturday, Dec. 28. They’ll return home to host St. Paul Highland Park at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.