When your heart sends you a message, be sure to listen.

That’s the advice from St. Croix Central district administrator Tim Widiker. While on a hunting trip in late October, Widiker began experiencing chest pain. Two weeks later, he had four stents surgically implanted in his heart.

Widiker was in South Dakota pheasant hunting with his son, Trae, in late October. It was Trae’s first hunt. Widiker’s dad had always been his hunting partner, but at 77, he turned the spot over to Trae.

“When our dog took off, I was doing a slight jog and I started getting chest tightness,” Widiker recalled. “It lasted about 15 minutes.”

Widiker was concerned, but decided to stay for the second day of their hunting trip.

Early in the second day, he began to feel an intense warming sensation in his throat.

“That really scared me,” he said.

That was enough to convince Widiker to head home.

When he returned, his bloodwork was normal. So was his first echocardiogram. The next step was a stress test done with an echocardiogram.

“They look for how your heart contracts,” Widiker said. The following day, his cardiologist called, saying there were areas of concern with his left ventricle.

Widiker, 49, spends much of his winter free time working as a basketball official. He was supposed to officiate that weekend, but decided to decline the job. In retrospect, he thought it was quite fortunate. If he’d had a heart attack on the basketball court, it might have been fatal.

Widiker doesn’t have many of the major risks for heart issues. His lean physique shows he’s not overweight and he doesn’t smoke or drink. But heredity is the main factor. His father had a heart attack at 51, had stents inserted at 61, had bypass surgery at 71, but is still active at 77.

In the waiting room at United Hospital, Widiker felt out of place as one of the youngest people awaiting to meet with doctors. He was told he had severe blockage, but went into surgery thinking he’d only need one stent and the surgery would take an hour. He ended up being in surgery for more than four hours, with all four placed in the left ventricle area. Widiker had 95 percent blockage in two arteries, one of which was my LAD artery, commonly known as “the widow maker.”

During the surgery, Widiker did have a heart attack when a piece of the blockage broke free and lodged in a branch of the heart. He was partially awake during the surgery and remembered the pain he felt.

“Now I know what a heart attack feels like,” he said.

Widiker said he didn’t feel immediately better after the surgery, like some heart surgery patients do. Conversely, he said he was feeling fine when the issues first flared.

“I had no clue anything was wrong other than chest pain one time,” he said. “I’ve felt great ever since. There’s no damage. My arteries are clear. I’m as good as new.”

The surgery was minimally invasive, with all of the done by going through the radial artery in Widiker’s wrist. Incredibly, he was back reffing basketball games 11 days later. Widiker has 33 college games and 20 high school games on his schedule for this winter. He has officiated in six WIAA state basketball tournaments.

Widiker began his education career as a health and physical education teacher, saying he’s always been interested in physical well being. He runs during the summer to prepare for the basketball season.

“I’m very blessed that I had signs. With heart disease, there’s no screenings until you have symptoms. The message to people is, don’t ignore the warning signs,” Widiker said.