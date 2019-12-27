The first opportunity to play in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester, Minn., turned out very well for the New Richmond boys’ basketball team on Friday.

The Tigers took on Woodbury, Minn. in the opening round of the tournament and the Tigers notched a 54-36 victory. With the win the Tigers are now 5-1. In the second round of the tournament on Saturday, the Tigers will face Rochester Lourdes at 4:15 p.m.

The 54 points scored Friday is the fewest scored by the Tigers this season. Tiger coach Rick Montreal attributed the low scoring to the holiday layoff, calling the offense “a grind.”

Any struggles on offense were offset by a glittering defensive effort from the Tigers. They led 25-15 at halftime. The Tigers then held Woodbury scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half, while the Tigers stretched the lead to 20 points. It stayed in that range the rest of the game.

“We defended as well as we have all year,” Montreal said, saying the fresh legs from the holiday break showed in the defensive effort. :If we can defend that way, we can play with anybody.”

Senior Jack Stuedemann had his best offensive game of the season, leading the Tigers with 20 points. Senior Joey Kidder finished with 13 points.

“He continued to be the kind of the player who contributes in so many ways,” Montreal said of Kidder.

Montreal said he was pleased with how the Tigers handled all the unfamiliar factors of the day, which started with boarding a bus at 9 a.m., playing in a new city and a new venue.

Tiger hockey

The Tigers had many of the same issues as in their loss at the Rochester Kiwanis tournament Thursday when they lost to Hayward in the second round of the tournament on Friday, 7-2. Gavin Anderson scored for the Tigers 11:48 into the first period, tying the score at 1-1. Hayward scored twice in the remaining six minutes of the period. The Hurricanes pushed the lead to 4-1 before Olson scored with 4:43 left in the second period.

Any Tiger hopes were doused when Hayward scored three goals in a two-minute period early in the third period.

Hayward outshot the Tigers, 28-24.