RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls boys’ basketball team was hot from long range in its first game at the Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Shootout in Mequon Friday, Dec. 27, hitting 15 3-pointers in an 80-76 victory over Xavier.

Zac Johnson accounted for over half those threes, going 8 of 14 from beyond the arc on his way to scoring a game-high 31 points. The junior also grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.

Classmate JT Dougherty added 17 points, including three threes, and pulled down six boards, and sophomore Ragan Pinnow had nine points and five rebounds while senior Mike Johnson contributed eight points, a team-high 14 rebounds, and five steals.

River Falls and Xavier combined to attempt 62 3-pointers in the game, with the Wildcats making 15 of 35 and the Hawks shooting 9 of 27.

The Wildcats, now 4-2 overall, will play Brown Deer (7-2) in the second game of the Rick Majerus Classic Saturday, Dec. 28, at 12 p.m.