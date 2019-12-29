The experiences were all positive for the New Richmond boys’ basketball team in its first opportunity to play in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester, Minn. on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers defeated Woodbury 54-36 on Friday. In the second round of the tournament, the Tigers defeated Rochester Lourdes on Saturday, 65-51.

New Richmond finished the 2019 portion of the schedule with a 6-1 record. The Tigers open 2020 with a critical game, hosting St. Croix Central on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Both teams are undefeated co-leaders in the Middle Border Conference.

The Tigers have played well at both ends of the court this season, succeeding whether games were played at a fast pace or a slower tempo. The Tigers are averaging 69 points per season while allowing 51 points.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal has adapted the team to the faster paced style this season. But when the game is steered to a slower style, Montreal said the team’s defensive skills match up well against anyone.

“We’re at our best when we get stops,” he said.

It was the defense that turned Saturday’s game against Lourdes in the Tigers’ favor. The Tigers couldn’t hit shots in the opening minutes, falling behind 10-2. Instead of calling a timeout, the Tigers played through the struggles. The Tigers quickly turned things around, scoring the next nine points and forcing Lourdes into a timeout. Montreal said that quick turnaround was a result of the Tigers’ court experience.

“There’s not going to be many things they haven’t seen. What this team has done through a third of the season, they’ve been able to handle the game-type management on their own,” Montreal said.

The first half was a battle, with the Tigers trailing 30-26 at halftime. The Tigers struggled from the arc in the first half. Montreal said the message at halftime was to get the ball into the paint. That resulted in the Tigers scoring 39 points in the second half, building a double-digit lead in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Montreal said Cooper Eral’s play in the post was critical to the success. He said Eral was patient with the ball, waiting for teammates to make cuts into the paint that resulted in layups.

The defense also helped the Tigers turn the game in their favor in the second half. Montreal said senior Jacob Parent was outstanding on defense, against Lourdes’ leading scorer, limiting to half of his 28-point per game game season average.

Sophomore C.J. Campbell paced the Tigers with 27 points and Joey Kidder finished with 15 points. Tim Salmon contributed eight points and Owen Covey came off the bench to score six points.

The Tigers signed a two-year contract to play in this tournament, so they will return to Rochester to end their 2020 games.