After two difficult games to start the Kiwanis Hockey Festival in Rochester, Minn., the New Richmond boys turned things around in a big win in their final game of the tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers pounced on Fox Cities, building an 8-0 lead, before finishing with an 8-2 victory. The Tigers, now 5-6 for the season, face one of their toughest challenges of the season on Thursday, when they play at Hudson.

“Hudson is deep and they probably play the hardest schedule in Wisconsin,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier.

The Tigers got back on the right track with Saturday’s win over Fox Cities. In the two losses in the Rochester tournament, Kier said the Tigers’ play faded badly in the third period. The foremost objective for the Fox Cities game was to play three complete periods.

Because the Tigers dominated so thoroughly in the first two periods, it was the younger players who saw nearly all the ice time in the third period.

The early domination was led by sophomore Sam Olson, who scored the first three goals of the game. He scored 71 seconds into the action, then again at 7:46 and 12:49 into the opening period. Freshman Easton Schmit scored with two minutes left in the period.

That four-goal outburst was matched in the second period. Garrett Thomas scored twice in the period, Tucker Erickson scored once and Olson notched his fourth goal of the game. He scored six times in the three-game tournament and he now leads the Tigers with 13 goals and 19 points this season.

“He’s a pretty dynamic player when he’s got the puck on his stick,” Kier said of Olson.

Freshman goaltender Blake Milton worked the first two periods in goal for the Tigers. Sophomore goalie Marcus Stock played the third period to get his first varsity playing time.

Kier said the Tigers are going through the growing pains of a young team, with confidence being a main issue. He said in a game where the Tigers believe they are the better team, they play with great confidence. But when the Tigers are unsure of how they compare to an opponent, it shows in their play.