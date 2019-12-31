RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- There were plenty of positives for the Wildcat boys’ basketball team to take away from the two-day Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon last weekend.

The cross-state trip gave the Cats a chance to spend some valuable bonding time together over the holidays, simulate a playoff semifinal/final situation on back-to-back nights they hope to simulate in March, and compete against two of the top programs in the state. Coming away with two victories was the icing on the cake.

River Falls hit 15 3-pointers against a high-tempo Appleton Xavier team in an 80-76 victory Friday night before having its best defensive effort Saturday against Brown Deer in a 49-38 win.

“Going down to this high quality tournament and coming away with two wins is something the boys will be able to build off,” Wildcat coach Zac Campbell said. “Going down there and winning two games in two completely different styles shows the versatility we have as a team and gives us more substance to build off moving into the New Year.”

Zac Johnson accounted for over half the Wildcats’ 15 threes Friday night against Xavier, going 8 of 14 from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 31 points. The junior also grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.

Classmate JT Dougherty added 17 points, including three threes, and pulled down six boards, and sophomore Ragan Pinnow had nine points and five rebounds while senior Mike Johnson contributed eight points, a team-high 14 rebounds, and five steals.

After watching a 13-point lead get away from them late Campbell said the Cats came up with a series of big plays to secure the win.

“It started with a deflection and steal by Michael Schurman, a hustle deflection and rebound by Mike Johnson, a big time 3-pointer by Zac Johnson and ultimately a strong defensive possession resulting in diving on a loose ball following a deflection to secure the game,” he said.

Xavier has won six consecutive Bay Conference championships and went into Friday’s game with a 5-1 record. The two teams combined to attempt 62 3-pointers in the game, with the Wildcats making 15 of 35 and the Hawks shooting 9 of 27.

“Xavier runs of the best transition offense that we've seen and their ability to spread the floor with shooters is tough to defend,” Campbell said. “While we struggled with consistency we executed and shot the ball at a high level.”

Saturday the Wildcats faced a 7-2 Brown Deer team that has made multiple trips to Madison and turned in their best defensive effort of the season while pulling down 20 more rebounds in a 49-38 victory.

“Payton Flood gave our best defensive effort of the year while the gap defenders around him were completely in tune with the game plan and what we hoped to accomplish,” Campbell said. “We had strong offensive action along with a special effort on the glass to accompany our best defensive performance of the year.”

Zac Johnson led River Falls with 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Dougherty had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards while Flood contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats outrebounded Brown Deer 48-28.

“I'm not sure I've ever seen a game were a team has nearly as many rebounds (48) as they do points (49) and win,” Campbell said. “But doing that was one of the more impressive things we've done so far this season.”

The Wildcats will take a 5-2 record into their first game of the new year Friday, Jan. 3, at Rice Lake.