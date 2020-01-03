Riley Walz awoke Thursday as a 21-year-old college student and C team coach in the St. Croix Central girls’ basketball program. By the end of the day he was the team’s varsity coach, with 24 hours to plan for his varsity coaching debut.

Walz and the Panthers hosted Somerset to open the 2020 portions of their schedule on Friday. The Panthers put up a heartfelt effort but lost to Somerset, 49-27.

It was announced Thursday that Central girls coach Ty Ketz was taking a leave from coaching and teaching for the rest of the school year due to personal reasons. Central athletic director Jason Koele said he discussed the situation on Thursday and they agreed that Walz should be the interim coach to lead the program for the rest of the season.

“I told him coach how he wants to coach, he can’t be Ty,” Koele said.

Walz is a graduate of Amery High School and is an exercise and sports science major at UW-River Falls. He said he’s also got a coaching minor, but joked he might not need it now. Walz said the coaching staff has collaborated on all the plans throughout the season and he plans to continue with the strategies Ketz had set for the team this season. Walz said the girls went through a great deal of emotion with the announcement of the coaching change.

“Tonight they hustled. They played like a team,” Walz said.

Walz said he’s counting on the three varsity seniors, Kolbi Juen, Angelica Olson and Morgan Siler, to take on big roles with the team.

“The three seniors are the best leaders I could ask for. They’ve been given a tough situation for their senior year and they’re making the best of it,” Walz said.

Siler was the game’s leading scorer, finishing with 11 points. Olson finished with five points, while Juen and Katie Gostovich scored four points. The Panthers are now 0-5 in the Middle Border Conference and 0-9 overall. The next game for the Panthers is Tuesday when they travel to Elk Mound.

Central’s coaching change also made Friday’s game a challenge for Somerset. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the coaches pretty much threw out their scouting reports because they weren’t sure Walz would approach the game the same way Ketz may have.

Lindenberg said the Spartans concentrated on playing the game their way. The result was a strong team-wide effort at both ends of the court. Lindenberg did keep one piece of the scouting report. He’d seen in film of Central’s game against Merrill that the Panthers were much better offensively against a person-to-person defense. So the coaches pulled out a 1-3-1 zone that hadn’t been used since the Dec. 6 game against New Richmond.

That defense helped the Spartans thrive, building a 17-2 lead in the first 11 minutes of the game. A three-pointer at the halftime buzzer raised Somerset’s lead to 30-12.

Taylor Paulson led Somerset’s offensive balance with 10 points. Rachel Gaikowski and MyKenzie Leccia both scored nine points and Dani Schachtner finished with eight points. Nine Spartans scored in the game.

The win moves the Spartans into a tie for third place in the MBC standings at 3-2. The three wins is more than the Spartans won in the conference all of last season. Somerset hosts a non-conference game against Rice Lake next Tuesday. This will be a boys/girls double-header with the Somerset and Rice Lake boys playing at 5:45 p.m., followed by the girls at 7:15 p.m.







