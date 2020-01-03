The Middle Border Conference girls’ basketball race is growing more and more into a two-team race.

The New Richmond girls are now 6-0 in the MBC after a 52-38 homecourt win over Amery on Friday. Amery came into the game with one conference loss, but the Warriors weren’t able to match the Tigers at either end of the court on Friday. New Richmond and Prescott are the two remaining unbeaten MBC teams.

Amery’s two leading scorers came into Friday’s game averaging a combined 29 points per game. The Tigers held them to half that total. New Richmond coach Chad Eggert, a former Amery assistant coach, said the defensive effort from Tiger point guard Barb Kling was critical. Amery guard Morgan Brotzel is the Warriors’ second leading scorer. Kling wouldn’t let Brotzel get enough room to shoot, limiting her to two points.

Eggert said the Tigers also played excellent help-side defense against Amery leading scorer Ella Schmidt.

“To hold Amery under 40 points is a pretty good night,” he said.

Another key for the Tigers was freshman Brooke Blaszczyk, who was making her first varsity start. Blaszczyk started in the place of senior Jessica Hagman, who missed school on Thursday due to illness. Blaszczyk hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the game and her fast start helped the Tigers get the lead to double digits midway through the first half. Blaszczyk finished with 14 points. Her fast start helped the Tigers to lead 29-16 by halftime.

Hagman also scored 14 points. Eggert asked Hagman before the game how much energy she had and was told “70 percent” of her usual game. Eggert marveled at Hagman’s ability to step up. She hit several key shots in the second half, stemming several Amery attempts at a comeback.

The Tigers will be back on their home court on Monday. They will host River Falls in a non-conference game.