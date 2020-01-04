The Somerset and St. Croix Central boys took on challenging non-conference opponents in their basketball games on Friday.

Central suffered its first loss of the season, putting up an impressive battle in facing Hudson, in a 66-49 loss. Somerset rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Grantsburg, 72-57.

Central boys

The Panthers faced a big challenge, literally. Central has an enrollment of 450. Hudson’s enrollment is four times that, at 1,806.

Central played on even footing for most of the game against a Hudson team that is among the Big Rivers Conference leaders and has a 7-1 overall record. Central trailed 33-27 at halftime after the Raiders scored on a layup at the halftime buzzer.

It wasn’t until the second half was more than halfway completed that Hudson got the lead to double digits. The Panthers did cut the lead back to seven, and had two chances at 3-points where they could have cut further into the lead, but neither of those shots found its mark.

Central coach Randy Jordan said the Panthers struggled offensively early, likely due to the two week holiday layoff. The Panthers were also without starter Colin Hackbarth, who was out with a leg injury. Sophomore Carson Hinzman made his first varsity start in Hackbarth’s spot. Jordan said that Hinzman played well in his start.

The Panthers don’t go deep in their bench and with Hackbarth out, they relied on the starters even more heavily. Senior guards Trevor Kopacz and Gabe Siler were only given one brief rest during the game, otherwise playing the full 36 minutes.

Siler led the Panthers with 15 points. Kelson Klin also scored in double figures for the Panthers.

The Panthers start next week with back-to-back games against tough opponents. The Panthers will play at St. Croix Falls on Monday. The Saints are 5-1 and they already have wins over MBC teams from Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville.

That leads into Tuesday’s game, where the Panthers will play at New Richmond, with the winner coming out as sole leader of the MBC.

Somerset boys

A halftime defensive change helped turn Friday’s game in Somerset’s favor. Grantsburg’s 6-5 center, Jared VanWaterMeulen, couldn’t be stopped during the first half when the Spartans were trying to deny him the ball. Somerset coach Troy Wink said the Spartans played behind VanWaterMeulen in the second half. Then, whenever he got the ball in his hands, the Spartans swarmed him like angry bees, limiting his chances for short-range shots. Wink said senior Ben Rybacki led the Spartans’ defensive effort against VanWaterMeulen in the second half.

Somerset trailed 36-33 at halftime, before limiting the Pirates to 21 points in the second half. Offensively, the Spartans again had excellent balance, which made them difficult to defend. Somerset had five players score in double figures. That was led by senior Ty Madden, who found his outside shooting touch. He scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Trae Kreibich finished with 17 points. Melvin Ortiz and Jack Cook finished with 11 points and Tate Pitcher scored 10 points.

Wink said several of the Spartans had their scoring come in bunches. Cook did most of his damage on drives to the hoop in the first half. Ortiz had a flurry in the second half with two transition hoops and a 3-ball when the Spartans broke the game open in the second half.

The Spartans have played a challenging non-conference schedule and that continues next week. On Tuesday the Spartans host Rice Lake and on Friday, Jan. 10, the Spartans will host Barron.