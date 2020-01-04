RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls used a 15-0 first half run to pull out to a 39-18 halftime lead and cruise to an 84-49 victory over Rice Lake in Big Rivers Conference boys’ basketball action Friday night, Jan. 3, in Rice Lake.

Payton Flood led five Wildcats in double figures in scoring with 20 points while also pulling down a team-high seven rebounds with three assists and two steals.

Zac Johnson finished with 15 points and made a team-high five steals and Michael Tiffany had 11 points while Liam Dougherty and Michael Schurman contributed 10 points each.

River Falls outrebounded Rice Lake 37-21 and forced 23 turnovers while not allowing a single Warrior free throw attempt.

The victory was the third straight for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-2 overall, 2-2 in BRC play. They’ll visit Holmen (1-8) Tuesday, Jan. 7 before returning to BRC action at home against Eau Claire Memorial (3-5, 2-1) Friday, Jan. 10.