HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ basketball team is off to a 6-1 start through the first month of the season. Just imagine what they can do when they’re healthy.

Hudson picked up its fourth straight win Friday night, Dec. 3, with a closer-than-it-looked 66-49 victory over previously unbeaten St. Croix Central. They did it with three players on the bench due to injuries, but head coach John Dornfeld said that should change soon.

“We’re going to start getting some injured guys back,” Dornfeld said. “We’ve dipped down into the JV quite a bit to get some minutes and those guys have done a great job. So we’ve built some depth and got some guys some experience, but it will be nice to have those guys coming back.

Dornfeld said senior guard Mateo Renta, who has missed the last four weeks with a broken bone in his hand, is expected back for this Friday’s home game against Menomonie, as is senior wing Brock Wells, who has been out since spraining his ankle in a 77-53 win over St. Paul Highland Park Dec. 30. Dornfeld still hopes junior guard Bennett Swavely, who fractured his wrist in the team’s season opener, will return before the playoffs.

In the meantime the Raiders have received contributions from a number of different players, the latest being junior wing Brandon Moeri, who hit five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 19-point night Friday night against St. Croix Central. Four of Moeri’s threes came in the first half to help the Raiders claw their way to a 33-27 lead.

“Brandon Meori is a guy that we’ve been patiently waiting for him to find his shooting stroke because he’s got great technique, great form, and shoots it really well in practice,” Dornfeld said. “It hasn’t translated as much in the games, but we just knew that a lot of it was just a confidence thing and having that first game where they start to go down. I think as the season goes on, he’ll be one of the better shooters in the conference. So I’m glad it happened tonight.”

Junior Luke Healy led all scorers with 21 points, including a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line in the second half as the Raiders pulled away, while junior Cole Jacobson contributed 11 points.

After leading by six at the break, Hudson scored the first four points of the second half to open up a 10-point lead before the Panthers got it back to five. Back-to-back baskets by Healy and Jacobson and a free throw by Andre Renta made it a 42-32 game six minutes into the second half and the lead remained in double digits the rest of the way.

Dornfeld said the Raiders knew the undefeated Panthers would be a tough opponent.

“We had a little bit of a size advantage on them, but they have some really skilled players and they play really solid man-to-man defense and do a good job of moving the ball on offense, so we knew it was going to be a challenge,” he said. “It ended up being 17 but it wasn’t a 17-point game, it was much more hard fought than that. But we’re very happy to come away with a win.”