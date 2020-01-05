While its record may not show it, the Hastings Raiders boys’ basketball team has found its identity. The Raiders are playing some of their best ball as they start the new year and head coach Chad Feikema’s confidence in his team continues to build.

“I like how we play and I feel good about the direction we’re going,” he said about Hastings’ stretch of games before the flip of the calendar. “I like where we are. The last four games have taught me that we can play with almost anybody on our schedule. I’m not really afraid to walk into a game with anybody that we’re going to play given how we’ve played the last four.”

“We had a couple of great games with Hudson, overtime at North St. Paul, North is one of the teams picked to win our league,” Feikema said. “Obviously Prescott has a really good team, to come away with that one and now here tonight Irondale is now 6-2 and I think they’ve lost to East Ridge and Woodbury, they’ve got a solid outfit too.”

The week before Christmas the Raiders lost a pair of tight games to Hudson (Wis.) at home and North St. Paul on the road. Against Hudson, both teams played at a fast pace but Hudson’s physicality won the day. Despite that, Hastings at one point came back from down 10 in the second half and had the chance to tie it at the end of the game but fell 75-72. They then brought the momentum from that game to North St. Paul, which they led at halftime and eventually went into overtime with before they lost 77-69. The Polars played a brutal non-conference schedule but will end up near the top of the Metro East Conference come season’s end.

From there Hastings held their annual holiday tournament Dec. 27-28 with Prescott (Wis.), Spring Lake Park and Irondale. The Raiders got a huge win over Prescott in the first round 92-82. The Cardinals came into the game with just one loss and had beaten the Raiders the previous five years in the tournament. It was another fast-paced game that saw Hastings score over 90 points for the second time this year, both which were wins for the Raiders. The next day in the championship game, Hastings faced an obvious mismatch against a strong and big Irondale squad but gave the Knights all they could handle.

“I was really happy with our defense for most of the night and really, throughout the night I think we defended pretty well both in the half court and then when we extended to the full court I felt we did a pretty good job,” Feikema said about stopping Irondale’s big men and pressing the end of the first half and almost all of the second.

“Our weak side guys, our help guys were pretty good for the most part,” Feikema added. “One of the keys tonight was keeping No. 33 off the boards, he’d get offensive put backs, he didn’t get a lot of those so by-and-large I think we did a really good job there.”

After super-slow starts from both teams, Hastings trailed 27-22 at halftime and ultimately fell 62-57 after a much faster paced second half.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the Raiders got back into their Metro East Conference schedule and beat Simley 57-53 after trailing by one at halftime. Heading into this week, Hastings is 4-5 overall and 1-1 in the MEC. They traveled to St. Thomas Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and then host Hibbing on Friday.

Over that five game stretch, scoring for the Raiders has been a team effort with no single player standing out. Against Hudson Colby Zak led the team with 23 points, most of which came in transition and at the rim. At North St. Paul, Devon Haraldson had 19 points while Evan McGinnis added 16. McGinnis has emerged as perhaps Hastings’ best outside shooter and continues to gain confidence with each game.

Five Raiders scored in double-digits in the win over Prescott; Haraldson (19), Zak, Trey Swanson, Izzy Arnold and Maleec Sellner. Sellner provided a massive spark in the second half against the Cardinals, both at the rim and from 3-point range. In the championship game against Irondale, Haraldson had 15 points and Swanson 10 in the low-scoring affair. Finally, against Simley Haraldson had 22 points while both Swanson and Zak were in double-digits.