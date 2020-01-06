The Prescott Cardinals (7-0, 4-0 Middle Border Conference) hosted the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks Friday and came away with a 59-42 win. Prescott started the game on a 7-0 run and led the entire way, but did not pull away from B-W until the last six or seven minutes.

That initial 7-0 run came through transition as the Cardinals, in particular junior Isabella Lenz, pushed the ball up the court off defensive rebounds and were able to get layup after layup early. However, B-W adjusted and were effective in making Prescott play primarily in the half-court.

“That’s kind of what we do, our style is push, be aggressive, I think Baldwin did a nice job tonight, they played a lot better than what I think I had seen so far this year,” said head coach Rob Radloff. “They handled our press really well, were really patient and cleared out against us, we were able to force some turnovers but just weren’t able to capitalize on them. So we had to try a lot of different things.”

Radloff admitted rust played a factor in Prescott taking a little while to settle into the rhythm of the game, at which point they pulled away from the Blackhawks. Prescott had not played since Dec. 19 while B-W played in a tournament in Menomonie over that time.

Prescott had some good offensive stretches in the first half and to start the second, but also had moments where they struggled to create.

“We tried a lot of different things, ran a lot of different offenses, I think our ability to shift those different offenses worked in our favor,” Radloff said. “Finally in the second half we got some offensive flow, we got Bella (Lenz) more involved, I think we got away from her for a little bit there during the game at times, but once we got her involved and they doubled her she found the open person and we got some nice looks.”

Lenz led all scorers with 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting and had nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. She did most of her damage getting to the rim in transition and the half-court as well as some smooth mid-range jumpers. Fellow junior Nicole Dalman had 15 points including some physical finishes in the paint as B-W sagged to take it away. The one thing missing was outside shooting to help loosen up that crowded paint, which Radloff said was really hurt by the absence of senior captain Ashley Rieken.

Junior Sydney Matzek added six points while sophomore Brynley Goehring had four including one of Prescott’s two made 3-pointers.

Looking ahead, Prescott is the only undefeated team in the Middle Border Conference and as of Dec. 23 was ranked No. 10 in Division 3 in Wisconsin. Radloff is well aware of what those marks mean for his team.

“Absolutely, we’ve got a target on our back, a lot of teams are coming to play us now. Being undefeated is great but everyone is going to bring their A-game against us, which makes it a little bit harder,” he said. “It’s a strength of ours to be able to adapt to different things and as we go through the season, we’re going to see more of this style towards the end of the season where you’re going to have to play a half-court game because good teams, it’s hard to press against them.”

If the Cardinals continue winning, it will be only natural that the pressure will mount with each game to remain undefeated.

“I try to keep it as laid back as we can, not put a whole lot of pressure, we talk about it but we go game-to-game, don’t let that get to us because that added pressure sometimes gets to be too much and then you slip up and lose a game which you shouldn’t have lost,” Radloff said. “We just try to prepare for every game that we’ve got and unfortunately we have a busy January with some back-to-backs that are going to be tough for us.”

Prescott travels to Ellsworth to face the Panthers (3-5, 1-3 MBC) on Friday and then hosts Hastings (Minn.) on Saturday.

Area scores

The Ellsworth Panthers hosted the Spring Valley Cardinals (1-5, 0-4 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) on Friday and won 75-61. The win broke a rough stretch for the Panthers who had lost their previous three games and sets the stage for the bulk of their MBC schedule.

Junior Autumn Earney was on fire the entire game and scored almost half of her team’s points. Ellsworth led 41-24 at halftime as Earney and senior Holly Carlson each hit three 3-pointers and Earney had 20 first-half points.

Head coach Jason Janke said that the second-half was back-and-forth including some great performances by players on both teams. Earney continued on a tear and scored 17 points in the half for a game-total of 37. For Spring Valley, senior Alyxis Johansen did her best to bring the Cardinals back to the tune of 17 second-half points and 20 for the game. She was also 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

"Our kids played a solid brand of basketball tonight and we really saw an outstanding performance from Autumn (Earney),” Janke said. “We are checking official records, but we believe she set a new single-game scoring record for Ellsworth girls, so that's an exciting thing for the kids and her. We were really happy for her, as she has battled back from an ankle injury incurred on the very first night of practice in November. She really played hard!"

Carlson added 12 points on four made 3-pointers while senior Kaitlyn Nugent also had 12 points. Junior Brianna Giese added five points.

For Spring Valley, Johansen led with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, while junior Maddy Olson had 16 points and fellow junior Larissa Stark added 12 points.

Ellsworth travels to Osseo-Fairchild (4-4, 3-2 Cloverbelt West) on Tuesday and hosts Prescott on Friday. Spring Valley hosts Turtle Lake (3-6, 0-4 Lakeland Central) on Monday, goes to Boyceville (2-5, 0-4 DSC) on Thursday and then is home against Stanley-Boyd (6-3, 3-2 Cloverbelt West) on Saturday.