The Spring Valley Cardinals (4-2, 0-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) started 2020 with a 25-point home win over Turtle Lake (6-2, 2-1 Lakeland Central Conference) on Friday. The first half was close as the Cardinals led 27-22 at halftime, but in the second half Spring Valley outscored Turtle Lake 32-12 for a 59-34 final.

Senior Aaron Borgerding led all scorers with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field. Fellow senior Trevor Stangle had 12 points and was 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Senior Kaleb Olson added nine points while junior Mike Bauer contributed eight. A total of nine different Cardinals scored and 13 players made the box score.

Spring Valley hosts Clear Lake (8-1, 4-0 Lakeland) on Tuesday, Mondovi (3-4, 1-1 DSC) on Thursday and Elmwood/Plum City (3-3, 1-1 DSC) on Friday.

Ellsworth 78, Melrose-Mindoro 54

The Ellsworth Panthers (3-4, 0-3 Middle Border Conference) blew out Melrose-Mindoro (4-4, 3-0 Dairyland Conference) on the road Thursday. The Panthers built a 20-point lead at halftime 41-21 and then built it out further in the second half.

Sophomore Jack Janke had a breakout game for Ellsworth as he scored 28 points on 10 of 13 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Junior Mason Anderson had 20 points on 9-for-21 from the field and had a double-double with 10 rebounds to go along with six assists. Sophomore Spencer Schultz added 11 points and four rebounds while senior Matthew Mehrkens contributed eight points. As a team, Ellsworth was 10-for-25 on 3-pointers 31 of 60 from the field in total.

Ellsworth hosts Amery (0-8, 0-3 MBC) on Tuesday in their only action of the week.

Prescott 83, Osceola 52

The Prescott Cardinals (6-3, 3-1 MBC) got back on track Friday with an 83-52 win at Osceola (1-6, 0-4 MBC). It was a much needed bounce-back game for the Cardinals, who had lost three of their last four heading into the game including two losses at Hastings’ holiday tournament. It was the first time in nine years that Prescott lost back-to-back games, going back to the 2010-2011 season when it happened twice.

Prescott led by 20 points at halftime, 46-26, and then kept building their lead in the second half. Senior Parker Nielsen had a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists to go with six rebounds, two steals and a block. Fellow senior Jacob Doffing had 21 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists. Freshman Jordan Malmlov added 13 points and was 3-for-4 from 3-point range. As a team, Prescott was 25 of 41 from the field and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line.

Prescott does not play again until Jan. 14.