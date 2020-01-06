More than one-third of the hockey games for the Western Wisconsin Stars this winter have gone to overtime.

The Stars played their fourth overtime game in the first half of the season on Saturday when they hosted the Wisconsin Valley Union team at the Somerset Ice Arena. Facing one of the state’s top goaltenders, the Stars put 52 shots on goal, but still ended up on the losing side of a 4-3 final score.

The schedule the Stars play is one of the toughest in the state. The schedule continues to escalate this weekend when the Stars head to Madison. They will play at the Metro Lynx on Friday and at the Cap City Cougars on Saturday. Both teams are ranked among the top four teams in the state.

On Saturday the Stars faced one of the top goalies in the state in Pistol Cowden, and she was hot as a pistol. She stopped 49 of the 52 shots the Stars put on goal. Over the holidays, Cowden stopped all 42 shots she faced in a 1-0 win over Cap City, to deliver Cap City’s only loss of the season.

The Stars jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead against Cowden and Valley Union. Alise Wiehl continued her recent scoring surge to get the first goal. She worked around a WVU defender and snapped a shot into the upper corner of the goal.

“She’s worked hard all the time. She’s earned this success,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta.

The lead increased to 2-0 just a few seconds later. Huerta said the game plan against Cowden was to put shots on Cowden and battle for the rebounds. That happened, with Lauren Gruber controlling the puck in a scrum in front of the net to get the goal.

The Stars didn’t score again until there was 5:42 left in regulation. The Stars caught WVU in a line change and Mackenzie Mike fired a pass to Erin Huerta at center ice. Huerta skated in on the breakaway to score.

In the overtime, the Stars took their only penalty of the game and WVU was able to score on the ensuing power play.

The loss leaves the Stars with a 5-6-1 season record.