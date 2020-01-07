HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ basketball team picked up a pair of wins over the holiday break by beating Marshfield 43-35 and Wausau West 57-47 at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.

The two victories boosted the Raiders’ record to 7-4 on the season heading into a Big Rivers Conference contest at Menomonie Friday, Jan. 10.

Livi Boily led the Raiders with 14 points and Audrey Hatfield had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win over Marshfield while Sophia Jonas hit five of six free throws on her way to nine points.

Hudson shot 44 percent from the field (16 of 36) while holding Marshfield to 28 percent shooting.

The Raiders shot 53 percent (21 of 40) the following night against Wausau West, with Jonas leading the way with 20 points, four assists and two steals, as Hudson won its third straight game of the season.

Boily finished with 19 points and Hatfield contributed 12 points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots while Grace Johnson had a team-high 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Hudson outrebounded Wausau West 37-24 while holding the Warriors to 27 percent shooting from the field (17 of 63).