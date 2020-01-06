The battle between the leaders of the Middle Border Conference and Big Rivers Conference in girls’ basketball landed in favor of River Falls on Monday, with the Wildcats defeating New Richmond, 49-34.

River Falls and New Richmond are both undefeated in their respective conferences, the Wildcats sitting at 4-0 in the BRC and the Tigers 6-0 in the MBC. River Falls is 8-2 with Monday’s win while the Tigers are also 8-2 overall.

The first 10 minutes of the game were about as evenly played as possible, with the score tied at 16-16. The Wildcats were building momentum already, and they controlled the final half of the opening period. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 14-2 over the final 10 minutes of the half, turning a 14-9 Tiger lead into a 23-16 River Falls advantage at halftime. The Tigers never got closer than nine points in the second half.

River Falls played exceptionally patient ball and defensively, the Tigers were up to the task. It was in the other areas where the Tigers faltered. Tiger coach Chad Eggert had his pick of areas to critique. He said the Tigers were badly outrebounded, which allowed the Wildcats to prolong a number of possessions, along with several hoops off the rebounds.

What hurt the Tigers most in Eggert’s opinion was the lack of movement in the Tigers’ halfcourt offense. The Tigers had one stretch in the first half where they caught an offensive spark, which allowed them to build the 14-9 lead.

The one Tiger who earned Eggert’s praise was junior guard Barb Kling. She led the Tigers with 16 points, being the one player who consistently made strong moves to the rim. It was her defense that impressed Eggert most, as she held River Falls’ leading scorer to eight points in the game.

Eggert said the Tigers have several girls who were battling illness. They will have time to heal, because the Tigers have eight days between games. Their next outing is against another BRC team, when they play at Eau Claire North on Tuesday, Jan. 14.