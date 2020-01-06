The St. Croix Central boys tuned up for Tuesday’s Middle Border Conference showdown with an impressive win at St. Croix Falls on Monday.

The Panthers were able to hold off the Saints, 73-65. The Panthers will play at New Richmond on Tuesday, with both teams currently undefeated in the MBC.

Foul trouble struck the Panthers early in Monday’s game and it was the bench that rode to the rescue. Three of Central’s starters missed most of the final eight minutes of the opening half with foul trouble. Carson Hinzman, Spencer Trainor and Scott Mousel showed that the Panthers’ bench is quite capable. Trainor scored seven points and Mousel played more than 10 minutes of the first half.

Hinzman showed how rapidly he’s advanced. The Saints have some sturdy post players, but the SCC sophomore was able to score a career-high 20 points.

“He was a big force for us. That’s the best he’s played,” said Central coach Randy Jordan.

He was one of four Panthers who scored in double figures. Gabe Siler finished the night with 14 points and Kelson Klin and Jackson Pettit both scored 10 points.

Jordan said Monday’s win came against a quality opponent. The Saints already have wins against MBC teams from Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville.

“Other than Hudson, they’re probably the best team we’ve played,” Johnson said.

Jordan said one area where the Panthers need to be better is from the free throw line after making 18 of 33 in Monday’s game. Jordan said the scheduling of games on consecutive nights isn’t the optimal situation, but he said the Panthers aren’t going to use that as an excuse heading into Tuesday’s showdown.