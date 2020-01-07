Somerset’s boys rarely get to face teams from the Big Rivers Conference, so Tuesday’s 78-64 win was a big step for the basketball program.

Somerset played an exceptional second half after trailing 44-42 at halftime. The turnabout began late in the first half, where the Spartans trailed by as many as 12 points.

The Spartans had to do something drastic, because it seemed like Rice Lake couldn’t miss. The Warriors drained 12 3-pointers in the first half. So the Spartans switched to full-court pressure and a halfcourt zone defense that put more pressure on Rice Lake’s perimeter shooters.

And although the Spartans scored 42 points in the first half, the coaches weren’t pleased with the team’s offensive play. Spartan coach Troy Wink said the team played much better offensively in the second half, though there were times he would have liked to see the team be more patient.

In the second half, the Spartans were able to spread Rice Lake’s defense, which opened seams that the Spartans attacked. Rice Lake finished the game with 15 3-pointers, compared to three for the Spartans. The Spartans didn’t need the perimeter approach, because they worked to the rim all night.

That was led by senior Ty Madden, who finished with 25 points. None of his points came from the arc. Jackson Cook finished with 16 points, also the result of numerous drives into the paint.

The Spartans did have good scoring distribution. Trae Kreibich finished with 15 points and Melvin Ortiz scored 11 points. The team approach also applied to rebounding. Ortiz and Mason Cook both grabbed eight rebounds, with Madden and Jackson Cook accounting for six rebounds each. Ortiz also led the Spartans with four assists.

The win improves Somerset’s overall record to 6-3. Wink said the win is a continuation of the progress the team is making.

“We take the god with the bad and keep growing and getting better,” he said.

The Spartans will play another non-conference game on Friday when they travel to Barron.