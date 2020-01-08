There were so many reasons for the New Richmond boys to be motivated for Tuesday’s battle for the Middle Border Conference basketball lead against St. Croix Central.

The Tigers used all those reasons to play an absolutely flawless game, rolling past St. Croix Central, 65-30. New Richmond is now alone at the top of the MBC standings with a 4-0 record. Central is tied with Somerset and Prescott for second place with 3-1 marks.

This was New Richmond’s first home game of the season after playing their first seven games of the season away from home. The Tigers were playing in front of a huge crowd, including a large number of young fans who were there for the Tigers’ annual Poster Night event after the game.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said those reasons and several more gave the Tigers plenty of motivation. Montreal said he was surprised when he went into the locker room before the game. There was no music playing, just the players deeply focused on the game.

It was Central that made the first charge of the game, taking a 6-2 lead. The Tigers then made a defensive adjustment so Panthers couldn’t scrape free as they went around screens. It effectively shut down Central’s offense for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ offense caught fire. The Tigers answered with a 28-4 run. The stifling Tiger defense made it possible for the Tigers to make quick transitions to offense. In transition is where the Tigers are at their best. With rapid ball movement, the Tigers were able to create short-range shots on nearly every possession.

By halftime, the Tigers’ lead stood at 36-15. The defense was just as tenacious in the second half, again limiting the Panthers to 15 points.

Montreal said the Tigers were aware of all the angles surrounding the game, but he wanted the team to keep its focus where it has been in every game this season. He told the players, “our number one focus should be getting better.”

Sophomore C.J. Campbell led a balanced Tiger attack with 18 points. Senior Joey Kidder contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Owen Covey, Cooper Eckardt, Cooper Eral and Tim Salmon all finished with six points. Montreal said that balance shows the team-first mentality among the players.

“We’ve been sharing the ball really well,” Montreal said. “The kids are growing as people. I’m proud of that.”

The Tigers have a week off between games, before playing at Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

For Central, Tuesday’s early hope quickly swirled into a game where nothing would go right. Panther coach Randy Jordan said the Panthers have to remind themselves that they are still 7-2 this season and one loss doesn’t change their season.

“We’ve told the kids we’ve got some work to do. We are still a good team,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the Tigers’ length caused problems, resulting in the Panthers having as many turnovers (15) as points in the first half. Jordan said he thought there were perimeter shots available during the game that the Panthers didn’t take, as the Tiger defense forced them into hurried decisions. Jordan said he was more upset with the team’s defense for allowing New Richmond to finish most of its possessions with short-range shots.

Junior Jackson Pettit led the Panthers with 11 points. Kelson Klin finished with seven points. Gabe Siler totaled five rebounds.

The Panthers have a week off between games. They will play next Tuesday against another of the MBC’s top contenders when they travel to Prescott.