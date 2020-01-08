RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls girls’ basketball team has made quite a run since opening the season with two losses in its first three games.

The Wildcats won a pair of nonconference games Monday and Tuesday, beating New Richmond 49-34 Monday night, Jan. 6 on the road and topping Baldwin-Woodville 46-32 Tuesday night at home to extend their winning streak to eight straight games.

The Cats, now 9-2 on the season, return to Big Rivers Conference action Friday night, Jan. 10, at Eau Claire Memorial with first place on the line. River Falls is currently 4-0 in BRC play while Eau Claire Memorial is 3-0.

Monday night in New Richmond, the Wildcats fell behind 14-9 early before closing the half with a 14-2 run to take a 23-16 lead at the break. River Falls never let New Richmond get any closer than nine in the second half.

Taylor Kasten led the Wildcats with 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field, all in the paint, while Abby Doerre was all over the floor finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and two blocked shots. Kylie Strop led the Cats with eight rebounds and eight assists in addition to scoring eight points.

As a team, the Wildcats registered 15 assists on 19 field goals and outrebounded the Tigers 30-23. Barb Kling led New Richmond with 16 points and seven boards.