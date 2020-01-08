While the games ended up as losses, the girls from Somerset and St. Croix Central took away valuable progress in their non-conference basketball games on Tuesday.

Somerset lost on its home court against Rice Lake, 65-44. The Panthers traveled to Elk Mound and lost to the Mounders, 51-40.

Somerset girls

The Spartans were hoping to keep pace with their opponent from the Big Rivers Conference, especially when Rice Lake post Brynn Olson drew two fouls in the first five minutes of the game.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, Rice Lake had three more tall post players who gave the Spartans problems all night. Somerset trailed 28-18 at halftime as Rice Lake’s height led to numerous rebounds and a defensive threat that bothered the Spartans.

Taylor Paulson led the Spartans with 13 points on Tuesday. MyKenzie Leccia and Dani Schachtner both finished with eight points.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the encouraging part of the game was that the Spartans were able to generate a high number of quality shots.

“We weren’t prepared to finish the shots. We panicked around the rim,” Lindenberg said.

Lindenberg said he thought the Spartans also showed progress in how they handled Rice Lake’s press and how they played man defense.

“We got better, but we have to continue growing,” Lindenberg said.

The focus on growth comes because the Spartans will be playing at Amery on Friday. These two teams are tied for third place in the Middle Border Conference with 3-2 records.

St. Croix Central girls

While the Panthers remain winless, they are making clear progress. This was the third game in their last four where the Panthers were competitive, along with their holiday tournament games against Merrill and Northwestern.

The Panthers led through much of the first half Tuesday against an Elk Mound team that is 6-1 and is among the leaders in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

Central led through much of the first half in Tuesday’s game. They led 14-9 before things went haywire. Elk Mound scored the final 14 points of the first half, turning the Panthers’ lead into a 23-14 deficit. The Panthers were able to keep the game close in the second half, but couldn’t catch the Mounders.

The biggest area of progress for the Panthers was on offense. The 40 points is the second most the Panthers have scored this season and two Panthers reached career highs in scoring. Senior Morgan Siler was the game’s scoring leader, finishing with 21 points, including sinking four 3-pointers. Sophomore Sydney Burgess scored a career-high eight points. Senior Kolbi Juen also figured in with 11 points.

Central coach Riley Walz said the Panthers handled Elk Mound’s press for most of the first half without trouble. But when Central’s press break went bad it completely unraveled, resulting in the Mounders’ 14-0 finish to the first half. Walz said the Panthers are learning how to play in close games, which is a step in the right direction. Walz said the Panthers also have to do a better job rebounding, because the Mounders capitalized on numerous offensive rebounds.

This was Walz’s second game as head coach after taking over for Ty Ketz. Walz said the girls are coping with the suddenness of the coaching change. He said having two practices before Friday’s game at Baldwin-Woodville will give the Panthers and the coaches more time to understand the team’s plans moving forward.