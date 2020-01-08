The Ellsworth Panthers (3-6, 1-3 Middle Border Conference) girls’ basketball team lost 85-60 on the road to Osseo-Fairchild (5-4, 3-2 Cloverbelt Conference) on Tuesday. Head coach Jason Janke said that the game was close for the first 14 minutes or so with the Panthers trailing by one, but from there Osseo-Fairchild went on a 15-0 run led by Makayla Steinke, who had 13 of her 17 points in the first half. Janke said that run at the end of the first half proved to be the difference as Ellsworth trailed 39-23 at halftime.

To start the second half, junior Autumn Earney scored four-straight points off of steals to make a small run on her own for the Panthers. Janke said that his team had several of those small runs in the second half but could not quite get back into contact.

"We played an outstanding opening half except for about 3 minutes and that just ended up being too much for us,” he said. “Once they (Osseo-Fairchild) found their shooting rhythm, they never really lost it. Each time we'd make a run, they had different kids find the mark from the outside or they'd get a critical put-back, so you have to give their kids credit."

Janke added that Osseo-Fairchild shot 53% from the field for the game. That kind of shooting performance is difficult to overcome even under the best circumstances.

Also, it was confirmed that Earney did set the Ellsworth girls’ single-game scoring record with her 37 points against Spring Valley. She led all scorers against Osseo-Fairchild with 24 points and four steals. Senior Kaitlyn Nugent added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Ellsworth hosts undefeated Prescott (7-0, 4-0 MBC) on Friday in the latest edition of the Hwy. 10 rivalry.

Monday

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) hosted Gilmanton (3-6, 1-3 Dairyland Conference) Monday and improved to .500 on the season and in conference play. The Wolves beat Gilmanton 59-44 after a strong second half that saw them limit Gilmanton to just 15 points. Elmwood/Plum City trailed 29-27 at halftime.

The Wolves had three players score in double-figures – junior Anna Blanford, sophomore Maggie Glaus and senior Vanessa Seipel – while seven different players scored in total. Blanford led the team with 14 points, doing much of her damage at the free-throw line where she was 6 of 10 along with two 3-pointers. Glaus had 13 points on 5-for-6 from the free-throw line along with five rebounds and four blocks. Seipel added 10 points, nine of which came from the 3-point arc where she was 3-for-8, to go along with eight rebounds.

Elmwood/Plum City next hosts Glenwood City (3-6, 1-3 DSC) on Thursday.

Turtle Lake 44, Spring Valley 41

The Spring Valley Cardinals (1-7, 0-4 DSC) lost a tight game at home Monday night to Turtle Lake (4-6, 0-4 Lakeland Conference) 44-41. The Cardinals led 21-15 at halftime but were unable to hold onto that lead.

Ten different players scored for Spring Valley but none in double-digits. Junior Maddy Olson led the way with eight points while fellow junior Kyra Schilling and senior Kari Hybben each added six points.

Spring Valley travels to Boyceville (2-6, 0-4 DSC) on Thursday and then hosts Stanley Boyd (6-4, 3-2 Cloverbelt) on Saturday.