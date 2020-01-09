The Ellsworth Panthers (4-4, 1-3 Middle Border Conference) are on a three-game winning streak after beating Amery (0-9, 0-4 MBC) 78-35 on Tuesday. Over the past two weeks they have beaten Glenwood City, Melrose-Mindoro and Amery to get back on track after dropping three Middle Border Conference games in a row.

Ellsworth had three players score in double-figures and a total of eight scored in total. Junior Mason Anderson led all scorers with 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field and was 3-for-8 from 3-point range, as well as grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists. Sophomore Jack Janke had 14 points and was also 3 of 8 on 3-pointers to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fellow sophomore Spencer Schultz added 10 points including two 3-pointers.

As a team the Panthers shot 29-for-64 from the field and were 10 of 32 from beyond the 3-point arc. Anderson, Janke and Schultz were a combined 8-for-21 on 3-pointers.

Ellsworth next plays on Monday, Jan. 13, at Spring Valley (5-2, 0-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference).

Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 40

The Spring Valley Cardinals (5-2, 0-2 DSC) won a low-scoring, overtime game at home against Clear Lake (8-2, 4-0 Lakeland Conference) on Tuesday and remain undefeated in non-conference play. Spring Valley led by one at halftime 15-14 but Clear Lake was able to send the game to overtime, where the Cardinals outscored their opponents 6-4 to win 42-40.

Senior Aaron Borgerding led Spring Valley in the first half with six points and three of the Cardinals’ seven made field goals. In the second half, he scored eight more points including 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and after overtime ended he finished with 15 points. Sophomore Connor Ducklow added 10 points and fellow sophomore Tyler Bowman contributed nine points.

Spring Valley hosts Mondovi (4-4, 1-1 DSC) on Thursday and then Elmwood/Plum City (3-4, 1-2 DSC) on Friday.

Elk Mound 64, EPC 50

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (3-4, 1-2 DSC) dropped to under .500 Tuesday with a 64-50 loss to the Elk Mound Mounders (3-5, 2-1 DSC). The Wolves led by two at halftime, 32-30, but were then outscored 34-18 in the second half. Elmwood/Plum City has a four-game road trip coming up before a three-game home stand followed by another three-straight on the road before the final stretch of the season.

Sophomore Dayne Whipple and junior Basil Gilles each had 11 points for EPC. Sophomore Luke Webb added seven points and both junior Tyler Bauer and senior Jackson Glampe contributed six points each.

Elmwood/Plum City travels to Spring Valley (5-2, 0-2 DSC) on Friday.