The Spring Valley Cardinals boys’ basketball team overcame a sluggish first half to blow out the Mondovi Buffaloes in the second half. The Cardinals won 47-29 to improve to 6-2 overall and 1-2 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

The first half featured some ugly basketball as both teams combined for just nine made field goals. Spring Valley made three early 3-pointers courtesy of junior Mike Bauer and senior Aaron Borgerding, but from there the Cardinal offense struggled. However, Mondovi was no better off as they scored just 10 points in the first half and Spring Valley led 16-10 at halftime.

Both teams committed their fair share of turnovers in the first half and forced up plenty of missed shots. Mondovi’s 1-3-1 defense gave the Cardinals trouble but head coach Rob Bosshart and his team were able to make some crucial halftime adjustments.

“We just went to a little bit more of a motion offense instead of a typical zone offense where you kind of move a little and try and move the ball quickly,” Bosshart said. “We weren’t doing either so we thought what the heck, let’s just go to our motion/man offense, at least if we can get people moving maybe the ball will follow it and it did. Our first couple possessions we got pretty good movement and guys got freed up. I think you shoot better when you’re moving and not just standing still.”

Perhaps the most important result of those adjustments was that Spring Valley was able to get much easier looks at the basket. Senior Aaron Borgerding benefited the most as he was able to drive to the basket almost at will and scored 12 second-half points at the rim.

Even though Mondovi missed plenty of shots, 29 points in a game is no coincidence.

“The kids did such a good job on defense, I thought they did a great job in the first half, second half we had a couple of mental lapses on our rotations but for the most part I thought they did a good job on (Owen) Schultz, who’s one of the best players in our league really,” Bosshart said. “We didn’t want them to get in a rhythm and get going, if we could keep them off balance a little bit defensively and force them to really work for every basket we’d at least have a chance.”

Borgerding scored 20 points on 9 of 16 from the field along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bauer scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists. Sophomore Tyler Bowman added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.

Looking ahead to the last two months of the regular season, Bosshart said both the offense and defense are a work in progress but they have made big improvements so far. He said on offense, when they are moving the ball and working hard to get good shots, the Cardinals are talented enough shooters to put up points. On defense, the younger players are starting to understand how to play team defense and anticipate plays, which helps them create more turnovers.

One advantage Spring Valley does have is their depth. Bosshart routinely plays 9, 10, 11 players as he searches for the right combination from game to game.

“We have a lot of kids who are kind of at the same level, it’s kind of what they’re going to give you that night,” he said. “Just kind of searching, give each kid a few minutes to get them on the court and see what they’re going to bring you that night. They’re a real close-knit group, I know there’s no keeping track of points or minutes or anything like that, they’re all about each other which is fantastic.”

Spring Valley hosts the Ellsworth Panthers (4-4, 1-3 Middle Border Conference) on Monday.