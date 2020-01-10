The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (5-4, 3-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) girls’ basketball team hosted the Glenwood City Hilltoppers (3-7, 1-4 DSC) Thursday and took home a suffocating 40-24 win. The Wolves established a 10-point lead in the first half after limiting the Hilltoppers to just 13 first-half points and after a low-scoring second half for both teams secured the victory.

Junior Anna Blanford led EPC with 16 points, most of which came at the free-throw line where she was 8-for-10, along with two steals and a block. Sophomore Hailee McDonough had seven points while senior Katie Feuker contributed four points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. As a team, the Wolves went 13-for-15 on free throws.

Elmwood/Plum City travels to Mondovi (5-7, 3-2 DSC) on Tuesday.

Boyceville 56, Spring Valley 33

The Spring Valley Cardinals (1-8, 0-5 DSC) struggled again on offense Thursday in their 56-33 loss to Boyceville (3-6, 1-4 DSC) on the road. It is the fourth time this season that the Cardinals failed to score 40 points. Spring Valley trailed 30-18 at halftime and the second half saw the teams combine for just 41 points.

Spring Valley hosts Stanley Boyd (6-5, 3-3 Cloverbelt) on Saturday and then travel to Glenwood City on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The Ellsworth Panthers (3-6, 1-3 Middle Border Conference) girls’ basketball team lost 85-60 on the road to Osseo-Fairchild (6-4, 4-2 Cloverbelt) on Tuesday. Head coach Jason Janke said that the game was close for the first 14 minutes or so with the Panthers trailing by one, but from there Osseo-Fairchild went on a 15-0 run led by Makayla Steinke, who had 13 of her 17 points in the first half. Janke said that run at the end of the first half proved to be the difference as Ellsworth trailed 39-23 at halftime.

To start the second half, junior Autumn Earney scored four-straight points off of steals to make a small run on her own for the Panthers. Janke said that his team had several of those small runs in the second half but could not quite get back into contact.

"We played an outstanding opening half except for about 3 minutes and that just ended up being too much for us,” he said. “Once they (Osseo-Fairchild) found their shooting rhythm, they never really lost it. Each time we'd make a run, they had different kids find the mark from the outside or they'd get a critical put-back, so you have to give their kids credit."

Earney led all scorers against Osseo-Fairchild with 24 points and four steals. Senior Kaitlyn Nugent added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Monday

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves hosted Gilmanton (3-7, 1-3 Dairyland Conference) Monday and improved to .500 on the season and in conference play. The Wolves beat Gilmanton 59-44 after a strong second half that saw them limit Gilmanton to just 15 points. Elmwood/Plum City trailed 29-27 at halftime.

The Wolves had three players score in double-figures – Blanford, sophomore Maggie Galus and senior Vanessa Seipel – while seven different players scored in total. Blanford led the team with 14 points, doing much of her damage at the free-throw line where she was 6 of 10 along with two 3-pointers. Glaus had 13 points on 5-for-6 from the free-throw line along with five rebounds and four blocks. Seipel added 10 points, nine of which came from the 3-point arc where she was 3-for-8, to go along with eight rebounds.

Turtle Lake 44, Spring Valley 41

The Spring Valley Cardinals lost a tight game at home Monday night to Turtle Lake (4-7, 0-5 Lakeland Conference) 44-41. The Cardinals led 21-15 at halftime but were unable to hold onto that lead.

Ten different players scored for Spring Valley but none in double-digits. Junior Maddy Olson led the way with eight points while fellow junior Kyra Schilling and senior Kari Hybben each added six points.