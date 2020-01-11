Successful teams find ways to win, even when they aren’t playing their best.

That’s what the Somerset boys did Friday against Barron. The Spartans led 5-1, then didn’t lead again until the overtime period. The Spartans got a lead and held it in the overtime to win 72-65 in the non-conference game played in Somerset. With the win, Somerset stands at 7-3 for the season.

“We’d rather sit here with an ugly win than a pretty loss,” Somerset coach Troy Wink said following the game.

Somerset and Barron are in the same WIAA regional tournament bracket, so this game carried plenty of importance for seeding purposes.

It was a tough two nights for Barron, which lost in overtime to Cameron on Thursday night.

Much of the regulation portion of Friday’s game saw Barron building up leads and Somerset’s scratching its way back to get even. Barron led throughout the first half, but a rainbow 3-pointer from Somerset’s Trae Kreibich managed to pull the Spartans into a 27-27 tie at the halftime buzzer.

Almost immediately, Barron rebuilt its lead in the second half. The margin grew as large as 12 points and it still was at eight points with five minutes remaining. Barron led 56-51 before the Spartans scored seven straight points to lead 58-56, with a three-pointer from Kreibich giving Somerset the lead. Barron re-tied the game with 20 seconds left, forcing the overtime.

Melvin Ortiz scored off the opening tip of the overtime and the Spartans never trailed in the extra period. Kreibich’s third 3-ball of the night put the Spartans in the lead for good.

Ty Madden led the Spartans with 21 points and Jack Cook finished with 17. Kreibich ended with 15 and Ortiz with 11. This was the second straight game where all four of them scored in double figures. Madden and Mason Cook led the Spartans with five rebounds apiece and Ortiz had three assists to lead the team.

Wink said the players deserved credit for keeping their focus in a game where nothing seemed to be working ideally.

“The kids were pretty resilient. It was a positive outcome, but it was a struggle,” he said.

The Spartans return to their Middle Border Conference schedule on Tuesday when they play at Ellsworth.