RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Zac Johnson scored 26 points to lead four Wildcats in double figures as the River Falls boys’ basketball team rolled past Eau Claire Memorial 79-59 in a Big Rivers Conference contest Friday night, Jan. 10, in River Falls.

Johnson added six rebounds, three assists and two steals to go along with his 26 points while JT Dougherty added 14 points, Liam Dougherty scored 12, and Payton Flood had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Mike Johnson contributed six points and six rebounds.

The lead changed hands six times early but the Wildcats opened up a 33-18 halftime lead before pulling away for the 20-point win. The Wildcats were outrebounded by 10 (44-34) but held the Old Abes to just 31 percent shooting from the field (22 of 70) while shooting 53 percent themselves (30 of 57).

The Wildcats, now 7-3 overall, 3-2 in the BRC, will host St. Paul Highland Park in a nonconference game at 7:15 Tuesday, Jan. 14 before returning to conference action at Chippewa Falls (7-3, 3-1) Friday, Jan. 17.