RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- It was a battle of the Big Rivers Conference unbeatens Friday night, Jan. 10, in Eau Claire, and when the dust settled the River Falls girls were all alone in first place after a 63-59 double overtime victory over Eau Claire Memorial.

The win was the ninth straight for the Wildcats and left them all alone in first place in the BRC at 5-0 (10-0 overall). Eau Claire Memorial, who came into the game undefeated at 7-0 overall, slipped to 3-1 in the conference.

River Falls led by five at the break, 29-24, before the Old Abes forged a 49-49 tie at the end of regulation. It was a 56 at the end of the first overtime before River Falls outscored Memorial 7-3 the rest of the way.

Kylie Strop led all scorers with 20 points and Taylor Kasten scored 13 while Rachel Randleman added 11 and Taylor Weick and Abby Doerre contributed eight each.

The Wildcats will visit La Crosse Central for a nonconference game Tuesday, Jan. 14, before returning to BRC action at home against Chippewa Falls (7-6, 3-2) Friday night, Jan. 17.