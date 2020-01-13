When the 2019-2020 Hastings girls’ basketball season is over, go to hastingsathletics.com, then to the girls’ basketball tab and look at the Records page. You’ll find Mallory Brake’s name at the top of each and every one of them. Scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, during Hastings’ road win against Park of Cottage Grove, Brake became the leading scorer in Raider basketball history for both girls and boys. Along with the scoring title, later in the game she broke the girls’ record for career rebounds. Both of those records were previously held by Brake’s old teammate Krystal Carlson, who is a sophomore and playing at the University of Sioux Falls. Carlson had set the scoring record at 2,251 points and the rebounding with 1,413 boards in the 2017-2018 season.

“I was very happy and it was a great feeling because the team won, so it was a lot of fun all the way around,” Brake said about breaking the records.

There was no single magical or defining moment when Brake set either record. Brake said that while she knew she was closing in on the scoring record, she had no idea she was that close heading into the game. After halftime an announcement was made that she broke the scoring record in the first half, and then another was made during the second half when she broke the rebounding record, which she said she didn’t even hear.

“It took me a second to process what they said because I had no idea that I was that close, so it wasn’t expected,” Brake said. “Then they started the game and I can say I was completely focused on winning the game. It was close at halftime and our team was playing well so I really didn’t think about it until the team congratulated me after the game.”

Brake started the season with 1,923 points and 1,229 rebounds, so she was in the unique position of knowing she had a good shot of breaking both records but not quite when.

“I was pretty close at the start of the season so I certainly knew that it was a possibility if I stayed healthy, but I didn’t want to force stuff or get distracted,” Brake said. “The records are fun but it’s the team stats and goals that matter. I’ve played with a lot of great players that contributed to the record. I also played with a lot of players that also achieved milestones and records so I was happy to be part of it with each of them.”

“When I passed 2,000 points I figured I would get the record before the end of the season if I didn’t get hurt but I didn’t have any idea where I was or how close I was when it happened,” she added.

Through 14 games this season, Brake is averaging 27.9 points per game, 16.4 rebounds and over two assists, blocks and steals per game. Those incredible numbers put her among the top in the state in scoring and perhaps the best in rebounding. She appreciates all the records she holds, but does have one she takes pride in the most.

“Being on the leader board for any of them is special,” Brake said. “I’m not sure I have a favorite. Scoring gets the most recognized at times but my rebounding is probably one I am very proud of because it reflects a lot of effort and hard work.”

Brake made her commitment official to play in college this past fall and will play Division I basketball at Creighton University next year. Creighton is part of the Big East Conference and the Bluejays are 12-4 so far this season, 4-1 in the Big East.

Hastings improved to 5-9 overall and 1-1 in the Metro East Conference this past week. They have won three in a row, the latest on Saturday in Prescott against the previously undefeated Cardinals. The Raiders travel to Henry Sibley on Tuesday and South St. Paul on Friday.