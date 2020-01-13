Nate Heise passed a career milestone in Lake City's 66-36 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday.

Heise became Lake City's all-time leading scorer, passing Lance Meincke's mark of 1,852 points. Heise finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Justin Wohlers scored a career-high 20 points on four 3-pointers, while Jake Wohlers had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Reid Gastner added 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Willie Holm scored 11 points to lead the Cougars. Zach Hutton had nine points and 11 rebounds. Josh Hutton added seven points.

Lake City (11-1) next hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.

Stewartville 77, Cannon Falls 67

Stewartville edged Cannon Falls 77-67 after leading by just three points at halftime.

Luke Sjoquist had a big night for the Bombers, leading the team with 23 points and six 3-pointers. Marcus Banks poured in 21 points on five 3-pointers. Drew Otte added eight points.

Cannon Falls (8-5) next faces Lake City on Friday.

Randolph 44, Schaeffer Academy 42 2OT

Randolph needed two overtimes to beat Schaeffer Academy 44-42.

Clay Nielson led the Rockets with 11 points. Nick Drinken had nine points. Dane Ehleringer and Isaac Stoesz each added eight points.

Randolph (9-5) travels to take on Kingsland Tuesday.