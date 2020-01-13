The Spring Valley Cardinals (7-2, 2-2 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) and Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (3-5, 1-3 DSC) boys’ basketball teams squared off in Spring Valley on Friday. The Wolves held a slim lead at halftime 27-24 but then were outscored 34-17 by the Cardinals in the second half. Spring Valley came away with the 58-44 victory, their fourth win in a row, and they are still undefeated in 2020. Meanwhile, EPC falls to 3-5 overall and has lost two in a row.

Sophomore Luke Webb led all scorers with 19 points for the Wolves, their only player in double-digits. Spring Valley senior Aaron Borgerding had another big game with 18 points while fellow senior Trevor Stangl had 15 points and sophomore Connor Ducklow added 13. Junior Austin Bartz had six points for EPC while sophomore Dayne Whipple contributed five. Seven different players scored for both teams in the contest.

Elmwood/Plum City goes to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (3-2, 3-1 Dairyland Conference) on Tuesday and travels to Glenwood City (0-9, 0-4 DSC) on Thursday. Spring Valley hosts Ellsworth (4-4, 1-3 Middle Border Conference) on Monday and Boyceville (1-6, 1-3 DSC) on Thursday.