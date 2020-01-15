RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Zac Johnson scored 28 points to lead four Wildcats in double figures as the River Falls boys’ basketball team rolled over St. Paul Highland Park, 87-47, in nonconference action Tuesday night, Jan. 14, in River Falls.

The 87 points scored is a season-high for the Wildcats, topping the 84 they put on the board in a win at Rice Lake Jan. 3.

Johnson scored 15 of his 28 points in the first half to match St. Paul Highland Park’s points total as the Cats jumped out to a 39-15 halftime lead. River Falls kept pouring it on in the second half, leading by as much as 42 before posting the 40 point win to improve to 8-3 on the season.

Liam Dougherty added 15 points and contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Payton Flood finished with 11 points, three assists and three steals.

River Falls shot a blistering 62.3 percent from the field (33 of 53) while holding St. Paul Highland Park to 30 percent (15 of 50) while forcing 20 turnovers.

The Wildcats will put their 3-2 Big Rivers Conference record on the line against conference leader Chippewa Falls (4-1) Friday night, Jan. 17, in Chippewa Falls.