There were impressive offensive performances all across the Middle Border Conference in boys’ basketball on Tuesday night.

The New Richmond boys rolled up 80 points in earning an 80-66 win at Baldwin-Woodville that kept the Tigers unbeaten in the MBC. The Somerset boys also earned a hard-fought road win, holding off Ellsworth 83-78. The St. Croix Central boys were also in an offensive battle, but couldn’t come out with the win, losing at Prescott 84-72.

New Richmond boys

The Tigers are now 5-0 in the MBC after Tuesday’s win at Baldwin. The Tigers don’t play again until Saturday night when they compete at Rice Lake.

The Tigers led 42-27 at halftime at B-W, but the Tigers could never shaky the persistent Blackhawks. The Hawks have been developing an outside shooting arsenal and the Tigers learned that first hand as the Hawks sank 12 3-pointers in the game.

It was the Tigers’ success in the halfcourt offense that kept B-W from making this a closer game. The Tigers moved the ball with efficiency and it resulted in non-stop offensive success.

That was led by sophomore C.J. Campbell, who finished the night with 29 points.

“He did a good job of letting the game come to him. It was probably his most efficient offensive game,” Montreal said.

Seniors Joey Kidder scored 15 points and Cooper Eral 13 points. Eral and Tim Salmon continued to be a potent rotation in the post as they combined for 21 points.

The offense was the high point for the Tigers, but the team came away feeling this wasn’t its best performance. The Tigers turned the ball over nine times in each half, which was alarming to the coaches. And giving up 66 points also set off alarms.

“Our expectations on defense are a little higher than that,” Montreal said.

Somerset boys

The biggest 1-2 offensive eruption in many years carried the Spartans to the high-scoring win at Ellsworth on Tuesday.

Senior Ty Madden scored 31 points and junior Melvin Ortiz produced a career-high 26 points in leading the Spartans to victory.

The first 10 minutes of the game were played evenly, before Somerset began to roll in building up a 41-30 halftime lead. Somerset effectively drove to the hoop in the first half. In the second half, Ellsworth stationed two defenders in the paint and made the Spartans win the game from the perimeter. Somerset’s bevy of shooters were able to get that done.

The second half was spent with Somerset building leads and Ellsworth chopping them down. The lead shrank to 48-45, but quickly was back to eight points. Ellsworth made another charge late, cutting the margin to 74-70. Again, the Spartans withstood the charge.

Madden had an exceptional night shooting, hitting 14 of 20 attempts. Mason Cook had a double-double for the Spartans with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rebounding was an area where the Spartans stood tall, with Ortiz grabbing nine and Madden eight. Ortiz also led the Spartans with six assists and three steals.

Madden capped the win with a dunk in the closing minutes of the game.

Next up for the Spartans is a non-conference home game against Stanley-Boyd on Friday.

St. Croix Central boys

The Panthers put up an excellent fight in a game where both teams entered with 3-1 conference records. Central led 41-38 at halftime.

Central coach Randy Jordan was impressed with Prescott’s offensive firepower in Tuesday’s game.

“They had another level. They definitely played hard,” Jordan said.

Jordan had no qualms with how the Panthers performed offensively, other than it took some time to adjust each time Prescott changed its defensive plan.

Jackson Pettit led the Panthers with 24 points and Kelson Klin scored 20 points. Gabe Siler played a strong first half to get the team rolling, finishing with 14 points.

Jordan said the Panthers succeeded in the first half by upping the tempo. The Panthers used an aggressive full-court press. This got them some points in transition. It also caused Prescott to hurry some shots.

“In the second half they got us more into a half-court game,” Jordan explained.

And in the half-court game, Prescott used its height to full advantage. Prescott was able to drive into the paint, forcing the Panther post defenders to leave Prescott center Jared Doffing, who stands 6 foot, 8 inches tall. The Cards would then lob the ball to Doffing for close-range shots. He finished the game with 34 points.

“We did a terrible job defending the big kid,” Jordan said, saying the coaches learned a great deal about how they will defend Prescott when they meet in the second round of MBC action on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Panthers are off until next Tuesday, when they play at Somerset.