All three local girls’ basketball teams played non-conference games on Tuesday and with the intensity shown, it’s clear that non-conference games mean just as much to the as games they play within the Middle Border Conference.

The New Richmond girls traveled to Eau Claire North and earned a 59-48 win at “The Doghouse.” Somerset was able to hang on for a nerve-wracking 42-39 win at home against Barron. St. Croix Central’s girls lost at Bloomer, but put up an excellent battle in a 51-39 loss.

New Richmond girls

The hard-fought win at Eau Claire North Tuesday was exactly what the Tigers needed. That’s because they’ll be playing at Prescott on Friday, with the MBC leadership on the line. Both teams are unbeaten thus far in the MBC 2019-20 season.

Tuesday’s game was a physical battle, resulting in the Tigers shooting 37 free throws.

“To get out healthy and with a win was all we were looking for,” said Tiger coach Chad Eggert.

The Tigers took a lead early, but the score remained close throughout the first half. Tiger guard Barb Kling scored on a layup as the half ended, giving the Tigers a 27-26 lead at the break.

Through the second half the Tigers maintained the lead. When North began fouling in the final minutes, the Tigers made enough free throws to keep the lead at a comfortable margin.

Senior Jessica Hagman had her best offensive night of the season in leading the Tigers with 27 points. She sank four 3-pointers and went 11-16 from the free throw line.

Junior Leah DeYoung also had one of her best games, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kling led the Tigers with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals, in addition to her nine points. Audrey Feuerer added eight points.

Eggert said he was hoping that playing at North would help the Tigers build momentum heading into Friday. He said the win, which raised the Tigers’ overall record to 9-2, did a good job of preparing the Tigers for whatever they might face on Friday.

Somerset girls

The Spartans are finding ways to hang onto wins, but this was the second straight game where a double-digit nearly slipped away from the Spartans. Somerset led 28-18 at halftime against Barron, but the Golden Bears got the lead down to one point in the final minute of the game.

Somerset’s lead grew as large as 15 points early in the second half. The Spartans led by 10 with five minutes remaining, when Coach Cory Lindenberg instructed the girls to “take the air out of the ball” to run time off the clock. The coaches hoped those long possessions would lead to easy shots, but too many led to turnovers, fueling the Barron comeback. The margin got to one point, but a score from sophomore MyKenzie Leccia bumped the lead back to three. Barron called timeout with seven seconds left to set up a final shot, but Leccia derailed that plan when she stole the ball as the clock ran out.

Junior Dani Schachtner led the Spartans with 13 points.

“She’s been putting together some great games. She’s been averaging a double-double for almost a month,” Lindenberg said.

Rachel Gaikowski finished with 10 points and Taylor Paulson scored nine points.

The Spartans will be back on their home court on Thursday when they host Baldwin-Woodville.

St. Croix Central girls

The recent progress shown by the Central girls continued in Tuesday’s game at Bloomer, which happens to be 10-2 this season and leads the Heart O’North Conference.

The Panthers may have played their best half of the season in the first half. At the break, they trailed 20-19.

Central’s coaches installed a press over the past week. The Panthers have a number of smaller girls with quickness. Coach Riley Walz said installing a press was done to take advantage of the team’s strengths. He said it results in more substitutions, but said the Panther bench players performed quite well in the extra game time they received.

Walz said the Panthers were more diligent in working for shorter range shots instead of settling for perimeter shots. Senior Kolbi Juen and sophomore Katie Gostovich led the Panthers in scoring and most of their points came from in the paint. Juen finished with 13 points and Gostovich 10 points. Delaney Lloyd, one of the younger players receiving more playing time, scored five points.

“She brought a lot of energy for us,” Walz said.

Walz said the girls were pleased with the progress shown on Tuesday, saying progress isn’t enough for them.

“They’re really hungry for that first win,” he said.

The Panthers are hoping that their first win arrives on Friday, when they play at Ellsworth.